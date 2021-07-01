Judge reinstates accused reckless driver's bond, increases drug testing fourfold

Sheri McWhirter, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
·5 min read

Jul. 1—TRAVERSE CITY — A Grand Traverse County judge re-released an accused reckless driver from jail with a fourfold increase in drug testing after he violated his bond.

Phillip Paul Simerson, 20, faces criminal charges that stem from a crash that killed a woman and injured her husband April 12 on U.S. 31. The Garfield Township man had been out of jail on bond, but failed two drug tests last month and was subsequently arrested for violating the conditions of his release, court records show.

The defendant also was accused a month before the fatal crash of road rage and displaying a BB gun in a confrontation with other motorists.

Simerson appeared in 86th District Court from Grand Traverse County Jail on Tuesday via videoconference, where his lawyer Jim Hunt argued the two positive tests for marijuana did not make sense because his client swears he had not been consuming the substance. Simerson's girlfriend appeared during the hearing to confirm that contention.

Hunt also argued the fatal wreck wasn't connected to drug or alcohol use, Simerson hasn't been driving in the months since the crash, and he would not present a danger to society if again released on bond.

"I'd like to have my client back out on bond," Hunt said.

Judge Robert Cooney took some convincing before he agreed to reinstate Simerson's $50,000 cash surety bond. He told the attorney that "public safety comes first."

Cooney agreed the bond violation was not directly related to the reckless driving charge, but said he was hesitant to put his faith in Simerson's behavior.

The judge noted Simerson would have access to his girlfriend's vehicle, after Hunt said she drives him to their shared workplace.

Investigative documents on file with the court show Simerson worked as a delivery driver for a local pizza restaurant at the time of the fatal crash, but conditions of his bond now prevent him from legally driving.

"If I can't trust him not to smoke pot, how can I trust him not to take the car keys?" Cooney said.

Cooney said there was nothing Simerson's girlfriend could say that would convince him the positive drug tests weren't accurate. The judge also advised her to "lock up her keys" while Simerson is at home awaiting his preliminary examination.

Bond previously posted by a bail-bonding agency was continued, and the judge ordered Simerson's drug and alcohol testing be increased from randomly twice a month to twice each week.

"Because this is not a violation that is directly related to the charged behavior in this case, and because I think two weeks is probably enough of a wake up call for the defendant to understand that the next time there will be no release, I'm just going cancel your bond altogether if I find a bond violation," Cooney said. "You're not taking this seriously at all and you really need to."

Hunt said his client was assessed for criminal responsibility while jailed after arrested on the bond violation charge; the subsequent report remains pending, he said.

An adjourned preliminary hearing has not yet been rescheduled, records show.

Simerson is accused of driving as fast as 85 mph and rapidly changing lanes in a 45 mph zone before crashing into a SUV that crossed his path to turn into a business.

The wreck killed Janice Faye Freeman, 73, and left William John Freeman, 78, seriously injured, court records show.

Authorities said couple in the SUV was from Empire, and Janice Freeman died at Munson Medical Center the day after the wreck. William Freeman suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, records show.

A witness told deputies the SUV the Freemans were in would have had enough time to safely turn into the business in front of him, but Simerson's car quickly changed lanes and was traveling much faster, according to a probable cause affidavit on file with 86th District Court.

Data collected under a search warrant from the computer in Simerson's vehicle showed it was traveling at 85 mph one second before impact, court records show.

A month prior to the fatal wreck, there was another serious complaint about Simerson's behavior on the road.

Law enforcement reports show that on March 13, a mother and daughter told sheriff's deputies Simerson harassed them on the road and they followed him to get a photo of his license plate. They intended to report his road rage, they said.

That's when he slammed on his brakes, got out of his vehicle and came toward the women yelling and cursing at them before going to his trunk, taking what appeared to be a black handgun out and "looking at them menacingly," records show.

Simerson told investigators he removed his BB gun from his trunk and held it at his side during the encounter with the two women. The deputy reported it appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun, but confirmed it was a BB pistol and he reported it was seized as evidence, records show.

Records show Chief Assistant Prosecutor Kyle Attwood declined charges because "the conduct of the defendant is insufficient for purposes of a brandishing charge; additionally, the weapon at issue does not qualify as a 'firearm' under that section of the criminal code," as previously reported in the Record-Eagle.

At the time of the crash Simerson had been out of jail on bond stemming from two unrelated malicious destruction of property charges, court records show.

