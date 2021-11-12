Judge reinstates Rep. Jewell Jones' bond; prosecutors offer plea deal

A Livingston County judge reinstated bond for Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster, on Friday after the representative spent 60 days in the Livingston County Jail. A potential plea deal is also on the table.

Byron Nolan, Jones' attorney, asked Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty to reinstate bond, stating Jones would not violate bond again if given another chance. He said the Rev. Paul Turner, assistant pastor at Spiritual Israel Church and Its Army Temple in Detroit, is willing to take responsibility for Jones.

Turner runs Choice Behavioral Health Management, a behavior and alcohol treatment program in Detroit.

Hatty revoked Jones' bond on Sept. 14 following his third bond violation in connection with a driving under the influence charge stemming from an April 6 incident. Jones has been in jail since.

Hatty agreed to reinstate Jones' bond at $100,000 personal recognizance in the initial case. His bond for a second incident, in which he is accused of smuggling a handcuff key into the jail, was set at $100,000, 10%.

"I don't want any excuses. I just want you to follow my orders," he said. "There is a big string there. If you violate that bond, you are on the hook for $100,000."

Potential plea deal

Following the bond hearing, the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office put a plea deal on the record, offering to dismiss five of the charges Jones is facing.

As part of the plea agreement, Jones would plead guilty as charged to two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol and operating while intoxicated. He would also plead guilty to added counts of reckless driving and breaking or escaping from lawful custody.

In exchange, prosecutors would dismiss two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, bringing a weapon into a jail and escape waiting trial for a felony.

Prosecutors also agreed to recommend Holmes Youthful Trainee Act status for the two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer and possession of a weapon under the influence of alcohol because the initial incident took place before Jones turned 26.

Charges filed under the motor vehicle code and those stemming from incidents after Jones turned 26 are not eligible.

Under HYTA, charged are removed from the court record after an individual successfully completes of the terms of sentencing.

Jones did not accept the proposed plea deal Friday. Nolan said he wanted to be able to discuss the terms with Jones outside of jail. As of 12:30 p.m., Jones was still lodged at the Livingston County Jail according to jail officials. The potential deal expires Dec. 10.

The plea deal comes a month after Nolan filed two motions asking the underlying driving case be dismissed and Jones' blood alcohol testing be suppressed.

The charges should be dropped because they are “fruit of the poisonous tree” because Jones' arrest was unlawful, Nolan stated in the motion.

An evidentiary hearing on the motions is scheduled for Dec. 10.

'Some form of a mental break'

Turner has known Jones' since birth and is confident in Jones' ability to follow the court orders, he said Friday.

"I have mentored him in many aspects of the direction he has gone in his life.," Turner said after the hearing. "We, as the village, have painstakingly tried to keep him on track as a young African American man, actually as an Ethiopian Israelite man."

"I believe it is my duty to find out what's going on and to assist him anyway I can to get him back on track. I believe that there has been some form of a mental break," he said.

As part of his bond conditions Jones is required to have a GPS and alcohol SCRAM tether affixed on his ankle before he is released from jail.

Jones is allowed to drive only to the state legislature in Lansing, doctors appointments, counseling and for appointments with Nolan, Hatty said.

Hatty also imposed a 9 p.m. curfew for the representative but clarified Jones' could stay at the legislature later if needed.

