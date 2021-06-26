Judge rejects accused shooter's nominal bail motion

Jun. 26—SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor rejected a motion on Friday that would have allowed an accused shooter to be released on nominal bail.

Saylor, however, did reduce the bail of Benton Ross, 30, of Sunbury, from $250,000 cash bail to $100,000 cash bail. Ross is accused of shooting Brian Cunningham on Aug. 8 after an argument at a home on Mile Post Road.

Defense attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, argued that Ross is eligible for release on a $1 bail because he has been incarcerated since Aug. 9, which would be a violation of Rule 600.

Saylor reminded Rudinski that Rule 600 had been suspended in 2020 due to the judicial emergency of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also agreed with Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger that the date for Rule 600 was in August.

Rule 600 is the Pennsylvania Criminal Code statute governing speedy trials. The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Pennsylvania Constitution guarantees individuals charged with a crime the right to a speedy and fair trial.

According to Rule 600, the commonwealth must bring a criminal defendant to trial within 365 days of when charges are filed. If the commonwealth does not do that and fails to exercise "due diligence," the charges against the defendant can be dismissed with prejudice against the commonwealth. If a criminal defendant is held in pretrial incarceration for a period exceeding 180 days, they are entitled to immediate release on nominal bail of $1.

Zenzinger argued against Rudinski's motion, noting the severity of the charges as well as continuances made by the defense that would not count in the total calculation of Rule 600.

Ross testified that he has lived his whole life in the area and has family in the area. He was employed full time before being jailed and has one child. He said his only previous criminal record was for a DUI.

Ross is charged with felony attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm in an occupied structure after police say he shot a man earlier this month. Ross also faces misdemeanor charges of strangulation, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person.

Saylor scheduled the trial for the September term. Both Rudinski and Zenzinger said they were prepared for trial.