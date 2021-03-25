Judge rejects appeal in Youngwood man's murder case

Mar. 25—A Westmoreland County judge rejected the appeal of Youngwood man who last year was sentenced to serve up to 70 years in prison for his role in a 2017 robbery that resulted in the death of a drug dealer.

Christopher James David, 43, in September pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, robbery and one conspiracy count. David was one of four people charged in connection with the Nov. 9, 2017, homicide of 50-year-old Matthew Genard in his Youngwood home. Police contend David was the ringleader of a group who orchestrated the plot to rob Genard.

Prosecutors said David, along with Jason Sullenberger, 43, and Michael Covington, 23, both of Youngwood, met with Genard, put him in a choke hold, exposed his back and stabbed him about 20 times before they left with his clothes, two bricks of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and about $1,100.

During his guilty plea hearing, David apologized to Genard's family and told the judge he deserved the 35- to 70-year prison sentence he was given for the crimes.

According to court records, a month later, David appealed his case and claimed his former defense attorney ignored instructions to withdraw the guilty plea.

Judge Christopher Feliciani, in an eight-page ruling, wrote that he will dismiss the appeal. The judge said he found David's appeal without merit and that it was in his best interest to plead guilty to the charges rather than face trial for more serious charges of first- or second-degree murder.

"If convicted, Mr. David would likely receive a mandatory life sentence, especially in light of the evidence available to the commonwealth, namely the defendant's incriminating statement," the judge wrote.

Feliciani said David knowingly and voluntarily pleaded guilty to the charges.

Sullenberger, last March, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree murder and was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in prison.

Covington is in jail without bond as he awaits trial on charges of criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy.

Police also charged Linda Kay Quidetto, 43, of Sharon, in connection with Genard's death. Investigators claimed Quidetto helped plan the robbery and received a split of the drugs and money taken after Genard was killed. She is also in jail without bond.

Trial dates for Covington and Quidetto have not been scheduled.

