Judge rejects bail for Greenland bus driver accused of stalking boy

Aug. 19—CONCORD — Allegations of more disturbing behavior by the bus driver accused of stalking an 8-year-old Greenland boy emerged during a court hearing Thursday, when a prosecutor said Michael Chick had filmed the boy's family at Market Basket, Lowe's and Water Country.

Chick, a resident of Eliot, Maine, who drove a bus in Greenland, also had nearly 100 videos of children taken on his school bus, many of them aimed to capture images of the boy he continued to pursue even after Chick was warned to stay away from him, according to prosecutors.

Police searches also found digital photos of children, some unidentified, taken at baseball games, said Kasey Weiland, a federal prosecutor.

"These appear to be organized in a manner and placed in separate envelopes," Weiland said.

Weiland's arguments prevailed during a hearing in U.S. District Court to determine whether Chick, who has no criminal record, could be freed pending trial on a single charge of interstate stalking.

Magistrate Judge Andrea Johnstone ruled that Chick would be a danger to the alleged victim and the community if he were released before trial. She noted his extensive use of electronic devices and his refusal to leave the boy alone after being told to do so by his employer, the school district and police.

Authorities have alleged that Chick stalked the family and pressured their 8-year-old son to provide him photos of himself and pairs of his underwear. Chick told the boy that if he didn't comply, a team of up to 800 people would kidnap and kill him and his family.

Thursday was the first time Chick appeared in a courtroom.

His lawyer, public defender Behzad Mirhashem, said defendants charged with child rape and possession of images of child sexual abuse often are freed on bail.

"There is no evidence of a sexual assault. There is no evidence of creation of an image of sexual abuse," Mirhashem said.

He wanted Chick to be placed under house arrest at his mother's home in Eliot, allowed to only leave for court dates, medical appointments and religious reasons.

Story continues

Johnstone rejected his request.

The main agency investigating the case, federal Homeland Security Investigations, has established a hotline — 603-722-1751 — for anyone who may have information about Chick. Weiland said the hotline received one tip about an "unrelated, historic event" that is being followed up on.

Chick was clad in an orange jail jumpsuit and wore a facemask throughout the hearing. His mother appeared in the courtroom but would not talk to reporters afterward.

The victim's parents were not present but wrote a letter that Weiland read to the judge.

"We will forever be scarred by this man's actions," they wrote at one point. In court filings, prosecutors have said the family installed a home security system when they first learned about Chick and then later moved from their home.

"We are sick with worry that he will ever find access to our son again," the family wrote.

Meanwhile, more information emerged about Chick. He has no criminal record and no mental health history, but he did have a history of marijuana use, according to court records.

He was born in Portsmouth and lived his life in the Kittery-Eliot area in Maine, leaving only once to attend trucker school in Arkansas. He was delivering food for Uber and Door Dash when arrested and has held a number of low-wage jobs: car detailing and lot attendant at an auto dealership, pizza delivery, truck driver, Dunkin' Donuts employee.

Police found a portal to the Dark Web on his computer, and he told police that if he had any images of child sexual abuse, they would be on his black laptop, Weiland said. Authorities are working to access the laptop, Weiland said.

During a search of the home he shares with his mother, police found graphic images of violent deaths, including decapitation.

They also found in his bedroom a large bag of children's underwear, including male boxers and girls' underwear.

"That Michael Chick has a sexual interest in children is evident even in the absence of any videos located," Weiland said.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8, but prosecutors said they expect formal charges by then, which would nullify the need for the hearing.

mhayward@unionleader.com