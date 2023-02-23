Judge rejects bid for public money for defense expert

Feb. 23—CATLETTSBURG — A Boyd County Circuit Court Judge rejected a defense attorney's request to use public funds to hire a forensic computer expert in the case of a former Carter County bus driver accused of downloading child sexual abuse material.

While public monies are used for defense experts when the case is handled by the public defender's office, Judge John Vincent said that doesn't apply in the case against 39-year-old Darrin Rose because he has a privately retained attorney.

Rose's attorney, Ned Pillensdorf, argued that for all intents and purposes, his client is broke due to being held in jail for more than six months. He said courts around the commonwealth have made a scattershot of rulings, with some allowing public funds to be used and some not.

The Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney's office said Rose has two pieces of real estate in his name, so therefore he's not destitute at all.

The cost of the expert, according to Pillensdorf, is $4,000.

Vincent said that while Pillensdorf makes a good argument, it's simply out of his hands.

"I think it's something that should be considered, but I don't have the authority to make that call," Vincent said. "Unless the legislature changes the law, I don't believe I have the authority to allow this."

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com