Judge rejects Chesimard defense claims: This week in Central Jersey history, Jan. 1-7

Superior Court Judge Leon Gerofsky rejected defense claims made in New Brunswick on Friday, Jan. 4, 1974 that Joanne D. Chesimard and Clark Squire could not get a fair trial from Morris County residents who would make up their jury.

The judge also dismissed a survey showing that 72 percent of a group polled in Morris County the previous month believed Chesimard, 26, and Squire, 36, were guilty of killing Trooper Werner Foerster during a gun battle on the NJ Turnpike on Wednesday, May 2, 1973.

Joanne D. Chesimard

Here's a look at events that happened in Central Jersey from five, 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago this week.

Five years ago

Jan. 2, 2019: Shonda Smith, 44, of Rahway, died following a two-alarm fire that spread quickly through a bi-level Washington Street home in Rahway.

Rob Strauss (left) and Kwame Sarfo.

Jan. 2: It was reported pro wrestler and former "Amazing Race" contestant Rob Strauss, who once taught as a gym teacher at Woodbridge High School, was a contestant on NBC's "The Titan Games," as well as Old Bridge's Kwame Sarfo, who gained fame as "The Push-Up Guy" on "Ellen."

Hackensack Meridian Health and Carrier Clinic officials joined state Department of Health Commissioner Shereef Elnahal at the health care companies’ merger announcement in Belle Mead on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

Jan. 3: The months-long merger deal of Edison-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead was made official.

Jan. 3: Ruddy Custodio, 30, of Piscataway, was sentenced to eight years in prison for causing the death of his passenger, his girlfriend Jessica Montes, 28, of Piscataway, while driving under the influence in South Plainfield, it was reported.

Jan. 3: It was reported a state appellate court upheld the conviction and sentence of Arthur Wildgoose Jr., 35, of Bridgewater, for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old Manville girl during a sleepover in 2015.

Jan. 3: The J.P. Stevens High School boys basketball team won its biggest game in over a decade, beating St. Joseph (Met.), 49-42, in overtime.

Jan. 5: A celebration at Plainfield High School marked the 100th anniversary of Plainfield City Hall, as well as kicked off the year-long celebration marking the 150th anniversary of the city.

10 years ago

Jan. 2, 2014: According to data released as part of the State Police's annual Uniform Crime Report, while the overall NJ crime rate declined slightly in 2012, the number of murders and rapes was up.

Jan. 3: Bob Grant, the longtime conservative talk-radio icon, died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2013 in Hillsborough after a brief illness, it was reported.

Jan. 3 and 4: Stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan performed on Friday, Jan. 3, 2014 at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, and on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2014 at Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank.

Jan. 4: Two Hillsborough families were temporarily displaced from their homes as a result of a small fire between the walls separating their Shire Court townhouses.

Morgan Murray of South Brunswick runs the 1200 leg of the distance medley on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2014, at the GMC Relays in Toms River.

Jan. 5: In boys indoor track, South Brunswick beat Old Bridge, 63-59.

Jan. 6: Lt. Douglas R. Cole, 47, of the Milltown Police Department, pleaded guilty to charges of filing false overtime vouchers and collecting money for work he knew he never performed.

1999

Jan. 1, 1999: Dunellen police officers rescued 12 residents from a burning apartment building.

Jan. 2: Preliminary numbers showed 1998 traffic-related deaths were down 4 percent from 1997, despite the speed limit increase to 65 mph on stretches of major NJ highways, it was reported.

Jan. 3: Daniel J. Gallagher, the first three-term mayor in the history of South Plainfield, took his oath of office at the annual reorganization meeting.

Jan. 3: Central Jersey escaped the wrath of a storm that was expected to bring plenty of freezing rain and cold temperatures.

Jan. 4: Water pressure plunged throughout Carteret and a three-block area became a pond as a 70-year-old water main ruptured under the intersection of Roosevelt and Carteret avenues.

Jan. 4: At the Union County Relays, the Westfield High School's girls track team won two golds and two silvers for a total of 54 points, well ahead of runner-up Elizabeth (38 points) and third-place Union (31).

Jan. 4: A car driven by Michael Meehan, 19, of North Brunswick, went airborne and landed on a vehicle with two crossing guards inside. There were no serious injuries.

Jan. 5: Controversy over an edict regarding seating arrangements in Sikh temple dining halls would bring Bhai Ranjit Singh, the religion's highest priest, to the Gurdwara of Bridgewater, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 1999 it was reported.

Jan. 6: Jason Donnelly, 21, of Knowlton, and Joyawind Bednarek, 21, of Stanhope, were indicted for beating and stabbing a South River girl who escaped in the summer from a home for troubled youths.

Princeton-raised former Spin Doctors member Chris Barron.

Jan. 7: It was reported former Spin Doctors member Chris Barron would perform on Friday, Jan. 8, 1999 at Atomic Productions in Clinton.

1974

Jan. 3, 1974: Under New Jersey Bell Telephone Co.'s new automatic adjustment clause, basic monthly rates for its residential customers had been raised as much as 16 cents, it was reported.

Jan. 4: "Mame," performed by the Chester Theatre Group, opened at the Black River Playhouse in Chester.

Jan. 4: Harry Iaccarino, 24, of Piscataway, died after being stabbed in the neck with a penknife the day before outside the apartment of his sister, Rose Trivigno of New Brunswick.

Jan. 5: South Brunswick High School's wrestling team established a Middlesex County record for dual meet victories with its 35th straight win, beating Hillsborough, 38-12.

Jan. 5: In men's college basketball, Rutgers University beat Syracuse, 93-79.

Assembly Speaker designate Howard Woodson, Gov.-elect Brendan Byrne and mayor of Newark Kenneth Gibson enter the Governor’s office for a conference in Trenton on Monday, Jan. 7, 1974. The two leading black Democrats in the state met with Byrne to talk about the lack of blacks in the new administration.

Jan. 7: Warren Mole Jonas, 78, of Piscataway, died after a fire engulfed his small, wood frame house. The fire was apparently caused by a gas range in the house that was improperly used for heat.

1924

Jan. 2, 1924: It was reported the Plainfield Pirates won its first basketball game of the season by beating the Excelsior Juniors, 28-20.

Lewis Stone in “The Dangerous Age.”

Jan. 2-3: The movie, "The Dangerous Age," starring Lewis Stone, Edith Roberts, and more, was shown at Reade's Strand Theatre in Perth Amboy.

Jan. 3: John Mackolowski, 40, an orderly at St. Peter's Hospital, was shot and killed in a fruit and ice cream store in New Brunswick.

Jan. 4: Plainfield's share was fixed at $268,107 under the 1924 apportionments of valuation and assessment on second-class railroad property as made by the State Board of Taxes and Assessment, it was reported.

Jan. 4: Falling approximately 50 feet, John Ulrich of Bonhamtown, and Edwin Portner, of New Brunswick, were badly injured while at work painting the ceiling of the new First National Bank Building at Milltown.

Jan. 5: Lewis Gilbert, 15, of Linden, was sentenced to 10 to 30 years in Trenton State's prison for the murder of his uncle, Joseph Hall, of Rahway, in July 1923.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ history for Jan. 1-7