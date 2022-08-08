Judge rejects claims of withheld evidence in double shooting

Aug. 8—SALEM — Among the group of friends, lovers and associates of Wesly Jordan Alcin, 2021 got underway amid plenty of hard feelings and recriminations.

Alcin was apparently convinced that his on-again, off-again girlfriend had set him up to be shot at back on New Year's Eve.

The woman, in turn, was convinced that Alcin's friend and reputed Gangster Disciples associate, Deven Kelley, had poisoned Alcin's mind against her.

Though she was spending time with a new man, she continued to profess her love for Alcin.

And that love, a judge recently concluded, could have also led her to refuse to identify him as one of the two armed men who burst into her Salem apartment on the evening of Jan. 24, 2021, and opened fire, shooting her nine times and her new boyfriend four times.

The shooting was one of several in a short span of time in Salem last year, leading to concerns about a spike in violent crime in the city. But police stressed that none of the incidents were random.

In the Perkins Street shooting, police say Alcin let himself in with a key he still had to the woman's apartment.

But when a dispatcher and police asked the woman who had shot her and her new boyfriend, the woman first told them she didn't know, then added, "I'll tell you when I get saved."

When a grand jury began investigating, she did not want to testify at all, and when forced, she identified only Kelley.

Last month, lawyers for Alcin and Kelley, both now 25, asked a judge to throw out the indictments against the men — including charges of attempted murder, home invasion, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury — on the grounds that prosecutors had failed to play that 911 recording for the grand jury.

The prosecutor said he didn't receive the recording until months after the grand jury had handed up indictments against the two men.

Shortly after the hearing, Salem Superior Court Judge James Lang concluded that even if the recording had been available, it's unlikely it would have changed the minds of the grand jury.

"In the context of the grand jury presentation as a whole, the great significance that both defendants ascribe to the cited 911 call exchanges and their omission from the grand jury presentation is not persuasive," Lang wrote. The prosecutor "introduced substantial evidence that both defendants participated in the shooting ... as co-venturers."

The lawyers for Alcin and Kelley, Thomas Burke and Stephen Judge, made their request under two legal precedents, one of them a 1982 Salem case that was dismissed because a police investigator intentionally withheld part of a statement made by the suspect in a convenience store robbery.

Unlike in that case, however, Lang concluded that the 911 call would not have undercut the woman's later testimony identifying Kelley, and would have had "no conceivable impact" on the new boyfriend's identification of Alcin as the other shooter.

Given the woman's stated reluctance to testify, the voicemail messages in which she made it clear she still loved Alcin, and her dislike of Kelley, Lang concluded, it would be perfectly reasonable for the grand jury to infer she had her reasons not to name him as one of the shooters.

Lang's 16-page decision lays out details of the case that previously have not been disclosed publicly.

Alcin, of Everett, had dated the woman for about three months, but after he was shot at by someone on New Year's Eve, he and Kelley became convinced the woman had "set him up."

The woman blamed Kelley for encouraging Alcin to believe she'd had a role in the drive-by.

Alcin was still using the woman's car — which was registered under the name of another former boyfriend who allegedly paid the insurance premiums in exchange for marijuana from Alcin.

On the afternoon of Jan. 24, the woman and her new boyfriend went to Everett to take back the car.

Alcin refused, telling the new boyfriend, "You ain't getting (expletive). Get out of here."

Later, back at the apartment, the woman and her new boyfriend were discussing whether they should spend the night elsewhere since Alcin still had her keys.

Then they heard footsteps, and the sound of a key in the door.

Their accounts diverged at that point.

The new boyfriend, a 33-year-old Lynn man, told police the first person he saw in the doorway was Alcin, still wearing the same clothes from earlier in the day, holding a gun. He said Alcin pointed the gun at the woman and shot nine times. Then, as he was backing into the kitchen to call 911, he saw someone in the shadows of the hallway and then was shot in the arm and ribs, fell to the floor and was shot twice more.

The woman, meanwhile, testified that she saw four people in the hall, none of whom she recognized. She said she decided to "pretend to be out of it" and slumped down on the floor, where she said she was shot — but by Kelley.

While the accounts are different, Lang concluded they're not irreconcilable — the shell casings came from two different guns, the judge noted.

"It seems quite possible that (the woman) declined to identify Alcin as her initial shooter because of misplaced loyalty to, or continuing affection for him," Lang found. "Alternatively, (she) might truly not have recognized Alcin in the moments after the door was opened and she was perhaps being struck by one or more bullets, or her memory of the events was impacted by her dire medical condition after having been shot numerous times."

Police brought charges against both men, who were subsequently indicted; Kelley was found and arrested in February 2021. But Alcin would elude authorities for months, ending up on an episode of "America's Most Wanted." He was arrested in September.

A status hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 23.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

