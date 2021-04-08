Judge rejects defense bid to dismiss first-degree murder charge against Ruffs Dale woman

Apr. 7—A judge rejected a defense request to dismiss a first-degree murder charge against an East Huntingdon woman accused in the fatal shooting of her former boyfriend last year.

In a six-page opinion made public on Wednesday, Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio ruled against the defense argument that Meghan West had no intent to kill Andrew Pristas during the deadly confrontation last Sept. 20 at her Ruffs Dale home.

Defense attorney Adam Gorzelsky argued there was no evidence to support the first-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors said West, 30, fired one warning shot into the left side of the door as Pristas sought to force his way into West's bedroom. According to police, West then fired a second shot at the right side of the bedroom door, above the door handle, a round that proved to be fatal.

Pristas, 33, of Greensburg, was hit by the bullet in his upper back and died from his injuries.

The defense claimed West did not intend to kill Pristas, with whom she had a previous two-year live-in relationship, and feared for her life when the former couple argued over something he saw on her cellphone.

District Attorney John Peck argued that, because West fired her gun at a vital part of Pristas' body, it was her intent to kill her victim.

The judge sided with the prosecution's theory of the case.

"Based upon these facts, this court must draw the inference in favor of the commonwealth that defendant perceived the victim to be standing on the other side of the door where the door handle was located," the judge wrote.

West has been in jail without bond since her arrest last year. A trial date has not been scheduled.

