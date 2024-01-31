Judge rejects Disney's federal lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

A judge has dismissed Disney's First Amendment federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis and others.

DeSantis, with the help of GOP lawmakers, stripped Disney's control of its special taxing district and gave it to himself. The company eventually sued him and that district's new leadership in federal court, saying it was retribution for its public opposition to the state law, formally known as the "Parental Rights in Education Act," which restricts classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation. That punishment of its speech violates the First Amendment, it says.

But U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor ruled Wednesday that the claims against district leadership "are dismissed on the merits for failure to state a claim."

"Its claims ... fail on the merits because 'when a statute is facially constitutional, a plaintiff cannot bring a free-speech challenge by claiming that the lawmakers who passed it acted with a constitutionally impermissible purpose,'” Winsor wrote.

Winsor, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, cited a "lack of subject matter jurisdiction" in dismissing the claims against DeSantis.

The story is developing and will be updates.

This reporting content is supported by a partnership with Freedom Forum and Journalism Funding Partners. USA Today Network-Florida First Amendment reporter Douglas Soule is based in Tallahassee, Fla. He can be reached at DSoule@gannett.com. On X: @DouglasSoule.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Judge rejects Disney's federal lawsuit against DeSantis