Judge rejects effort to return MLB All-Star Game to Georgia

  • FILE - This photo from Thursday July 30, 2020, shows cardboard cutouts of fans in seats during a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. A Manhattan judge has rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to return next month's All-Star Game to Atlanta, after it was moved to Denver after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
  • FILE - This photo from Monday April 26, 2021, shows a fan holding a sign supporting Major League Baseball's decision to move the All Star Game from Atlanta, during a baseball game between theChicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, Georgia. A Manhattan judge has rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to return next month's All-Star Game to Atlanta, after it was moved to Denver after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File).
1 / 2

MLB-All-Star-Game-Lawsuit

FILE - This photo from Thursday July 30, 2020, shows cardboard cutouts of fans in seats during a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. A Manhattan judge has rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to return next month's All-Star Game to Atlanta, after it was moved to Denver after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge on Thursday rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to return next month’s All-Star Game to Atlanta.

U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Carponi ruled against a not-for-profit organization representing small businesses, saying a lawsuit had failed to provide proof that its members have suffered any injuries by the decision to move the game.

The lawsuit filed May 31 alleged that Major League Baseball acted unconstitutionally when it moved the game from the Atlanta Braves stadium to Denver after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law.

According to the lawsuit, businesses in the Atlanta metro region would lose $100 million in business because the All-Star Game would not be there.

The rewrite of Georgia’s election rules followed former President Donald Trump’s repeated unproven claims of fraud after his presidential loss to President Joe Biden.

Biden has declared the Georgia law “un-American” and “Jim Crow in the 21st century.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has said he decided to move the All-Star events after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year.

Before ruling, Caproni verbally sparred for over an hour with attorney Howard Kleinhendler, making it clear that she thought there were no grounds for the lawsuit's claims and that his organization did not have standing to sue.

The lawsuit had sought $100 million in compensatory damages and $1 billion in punitive damages. The lawyer said he represented the Washington-based Job Creators Network, described in the lawsuit as a nonpartisan organization supporting over 30 million businesses nationwide, including over 10,000 Georgia businesses.

He said his client supports the new Georgia election law.

At one point, Caproni said: “This case is not about whether the Georgia law is a good law or a bad law.”

After Caproni made it clear through her questioning of Kleinhendler that she would rule against the lawsuit, attorneys for Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association kept their arguments brief. Outside court, they declined comment.

In ruling, Caproni said she had doubts whether Atlanta businesses could have suffered anything close to $100 million in damages. She said the plaintiff further undermined its case when it suggested that Major League Baseball could remedy the harm by setting up a $100 million relief fund for harmed businesses.

Such a fund, she noted, would make it hard to argue any harm would be irreparable.

Outside court, Kleinhendler said Caproni's ruling was disappointing and lawyers needed to evaluate legal options.

Kleinhendler noted that one legal document described how business owners in Atlanta were reluctant to go public with the damage done to them by Major League Baseball's decision because they feared intimidation tactics such as protests or bad online reviews would be used against them.

“We're saddened for those small businesses because this game, in many cases, was the difference between possibly keeping their doors open and closed forever,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Gerrit Cole on why he paused in his answer about Spider Tack | Yankees Post Game

    New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole explains why he paused during his answer regarding Spider Tack on Tuesday, saying it's something to be discussed in a player-to-player forum.

  • Soccer-Hungary PM Orban: Taking knee is 'provocation', 'has no place on pitch'

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday said kneeling to protest against discrimination before sporting events was a custom related to slavery and alien to the central European country, adding that pressuring athletes everywhere to follow suit was "provocation." Hungary, one of 14 host nations to the upcoming Euro 2020 soccer championship, has been ruled for 11 years by hardline nationalist Orban, who has ruffled feathers with his tough anti-immigrant, nativist rhetoric in recent years. Orban, who faces his toughest election challenge after three successive landslides against a united opposition next year, said Hungarian athletes were expected to "fight standing up".

  • Chargers’ Chase Daniel playing key role in quarterbacks room

    Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel's mentorship skills are paying dividends.

  • Yankees' Aaron Boone on Gerrit Cole blocking out external noise: 'He went out there and showed you who he was'

    With seemingly all eyes on Gerrit Cole Wednesday night, the Yankees ace blocked out all the external chatter and delivered six strong innings.

  • What Islamophobia feels like for Muslims in Canada: 'I'm always a potential target' and 'Never stand too close to yellow subway line'

    In the wake of a horrific hate crime that occurred on Sunday, Muslims in Canada are speaking out on the fear of anti-Muslim hate and violence they endure in their communities on a daily basis. “The recent attacks are devastating, outrageous, and shocking, to say the least,” said Fatema Abdalla, communications coordinator for the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM). “This isn’t the first time the Canadian Muslim community is experiencing such a devastating attack — we’ve been here before.”

  • All of Carrie Underwood's CMT Awards Outfits Through the Years

    Carrie Underwood has had an awe-inspiring winning streak as the most awarded artist in CMT Awards history (with 22 wins! and her red carpet reign over the past 15 years is equally as impressive. Ahead of the CMT Awards Wednesday night, look back at all the glittery gowns, super short mini dresses and high-shine performance looks she's rocked since first hitting the carpet in 2006

  • Kyler Murray still wants to play baseball

    "I played the game my whole life," he said after minicamp. "If I ever had the opportunity, for sure, I would definitely go for it."

  • Here's how David Price's absence is paying dividends for Red Sox

    If there's one half of the Mookie Betts trade the Red Sox have no reason to regret, it's ditching David Price, writes John Tomase.

  • Ohio golfer makes two holes-in-one in a single round

    George Farris went 65 years without making an ace. Last week he made two in one round.

  • ShowBiz Minute: CMT, Tribeca, Royals

    Carrie Underwood wins at CMT Awards; Gladys Knight, H.E.R. perform; Curtain rises on the Tribeca Festival with "In the Heights" premiere; UK: Queen marks late husband's 100th birthday with new rose. (10 June)

  • Republicans rebel against a powerful anti-opioid tool

    Fatigue over America's long-running drug crisis and anti-science sentiment are fueling backlash against needle exchanges.

  • Underwood wins at CMT Awards; Gladys Knight, H.E.R. perform

    Carrie Underwood has another reason to rejoice — she extended her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards, thanks to her song “Hallelujah.” The music video for the singer's hit, a collaboration with John Legend, was named video of the year at Wednesday's show, which aired from Nashville, Tennessee. Underwood, who now has 23 CMT Awards, thanked her die-hard fans while accepting the honor: “You're the reason we're all here doing what we do, doing what we love (and) making music videos."

  • Warriors’ Justinian Jessup named Rookie of the Year finalist in Australia’s NBL

    Warriors' draft-and-stash prospect Justinian Jessup has been named a Rookie of the Year finalist for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia's NBL.

  • From Fred Astaire to Hugh Grant, five of cinema’s greatest dance scenes

    Cheek to Cheek from Top Hat (1935) Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers achieved immortality for blissful minutes here. The gliding finale of their romantic duet, as they cross a footbridge into an empty ballroom, has an angelic gracefulness, even though the level of difficulty was off the charts. Irving Berlin had written his longest song for it, and was awestruck by the ability of Astaire’s voice to climb ever higher. The arching backbends for Rogers perfectly illustrate her character’s surrender to

  • A federal judge denied a Capitol riot suspect's claim that his health was getting worse in jail, and kept him inside

    Christopher Worrell said his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was getting worse and that he wasn't getting adequate medication in jail. The judge disagreed.

  • We May Never Stop Talking About Carrie Underwood's Perfect Night at the CMT Awards

    She remains Queen of the CMTs.

  • 2 passengers aboard a Mediterranean cruise tested positive for COVID-19

    The two COVID-19-positive guests were not traveling in the same group. No other passengers tested positive, according to the cruise line.

  • Teen captured on video with boyfriend allegedly laughing about murdering her father is the daughter of a former state senator

    Elizabeth Halseth, who served as a Republican, was the youngest woman ever elected to the Nevada legislature in 2010 at age 27.

  • S.Korea's Moon heads for G7 summit overshadowed by China

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in was set to depart Friday for the Group of Seven summit in Britain where talk of countering China could overshadow Seoul's efforts to be seen as a bigger player on issues such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. South Korea is one of several guest nations invited to the G7 meeting as the rich democracies try to show the world they can still act in concert to tackle major crises by donating hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries and pledging to slow climate change. "We will show our leadership at the G7 in formulating joint responses to pressing global challenges including health issues and climate change," a senior presidential official told reporters.

  • Trump DOJ seized data from House Democrats in leaks probe

    The Justice Department under former President Donald Trump seized data from the accounts of at least two members of the House Intelligence Committee in 2018 as part of an aggressive crackdown on leaks related to the Russia investigation and other national security matters, according to a committee official and two people familiar with the investigation. Prosecutors from Trump’s Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for the data, according to the people, who were granted anonymity to discuss the secret seizures first reported by The New York Times. The records of at least twelve people connected to the intelligence panel were eventually shared, including Chairman Adam Schiff, who was then the top Democrat on the committee.