Judge rejects federal hate crimes plea deal for at least one of Ahmaud Arbery's killers

A federal judge on Monday rejected a deal between federal prosecutors and at least one of the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery after the victim's family objected to the plea bargain.

Prosecutors in the federal hate crime case filed papers over the weekend striking deals with Travis and Gregory McMichael, whose prison sentences would run concurrently.

But Arbery's family balked at the deals, particularly an agreement allowing the men to serve their hate crime convictions first in a federal penitentiary.

After hearing the victim's parents speak against the deal, U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Wood said she doesn't have enough information to approve it on Monday and has no choice but to reject it.

"It is my decision to reject the plea agreement," she said after being presented with the plea bargain of Travis McMichael. "In this case, it is appropriate to hear at sentencing from all concerned including the victim's family."

The Sunday filings name father Gregory McMichael and son Travis McMichael. The third convicted murderer in the case, neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, was not mentioned.

Defense lawyers for both Gregory and Travis McMichael asked for 48 hours to consult with their clients over their next month.

Their federal hate crimes trial is set to begin a week from Monday.

