Judge rejects 'fishing expedition' in forgery case

Jun. 30—SALEM — A Salem Superior Court judge has concluded that accused forger John Donovan Sr. failed to present any proof that his late son's best friend is holding onto any documents that could help the elder Donovan defend himself in his upcoming trial.

In a brief written decision, Judge Kathleen McCarthy Neyman said she won't order New York financier Jason Konidaris to turn over sheaths of paperwork that Donovan's attorney was seeking to review in hopes of finding information to help Donovan's defense.

"In the submitted memorandum and motion and during the hearing, the defendant failed to establish that any of the requested documents existed, that the items were in the possession of Konidaris or that they are evidentiary and relevant," Neyman wrote.

Prosecutors and an attorney for Konidaris, who was named co-executor of John Donovan III's multimillion dollar estate, called the request a "fishing expedition," a term the judge also used multiple times during a June 18 hearing on the request. She went on to use it in her ruling.

Donovan Sr., a former MIT professor and business "guru," amassed a fortune consulting for Fortune 500 companies, then lost most of it to his children in a series of lawsuits. His younger son, who had built his own successful business career, died in 2015 at the age of 43 from a rare form of cancer.

After his son's death, prosecutors allege that Donovan Sr. arranged for forged documents — including deeds transferring properties to himself, a will codicil and other items — to be filed with the Registry of Deeds, a move that if not detected could have led to the proceeds from the sale of much of the son's estate to be handed to his father.

Donovan's current attorney — his fifth since the start of the case in 2017 — filed a motion earlier this year seeking documents he has been led to believe will contain information helpful to his client.

But when pressed by the judge during the hearing, lawyer Rob Strasnick could not identify a first-hand source for that belief.

Neyman noted that in her decision. Strasnick, she wrote, "does not have first-hand knowledge that the requested information exists and was unable to identify any first-hand source who shared with him that the documents exist and that they are in the possession of Konidaris."

"Additionally, the broad introductory language to the requests ('all documents') leads the court to conclude that the defendant does not have any first-hand information relative to the existence of any particular document that is the subject of the request," Neyman wrote.

Strasnick, in reaction to the ruling, acknowledged that defendants have limited rights to obtaining potential evidence from third parties in criminal cases, and said he does not plan to appeal the decision prior to trial.

