Judge rejects former Greensburg man's appeal in sex case

Jan. 20—A former Greensburg man serving up to 10 years in prison for sex crimes against a juvenile will remain behind bars after a Westmoreland County judge rejected an appeal.

David A. Baker, 35, pleaded guilty in August to two felony counts of taking sexually explicit pictures and video of a minor and one stalking offense as part of a deal with prosecutors in which multiple counts of rape and other offenses were dismissed.

In his appeal, Baker, most recently of Duquesne, contended he was pressured to accept the plea deal and was not properly informed by his lawyer. He claimed he was told he had to immediately accept or the deal would be withdrawn.

Baker said he suffered from a brain injury that prevented him from making quick decisions.

"Despite Mr. Baker's contentions, the court finds that these issues lack merit," Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani wrote.

Baker was ordered to serve from 2 to 10 years in prison and an additional five years on parole.

According to court records, police said Baker engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl in 2016. He was 29 at the time. He and the girl would meet at his home in Greensburg.

The teen told police that at least three times Baker forced unwanted sex on her and threatened her with knives and demanded money to ensure that he did not make graphic photographs and videos public.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .