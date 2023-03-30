Judge rejects former York County teacher’s plea agreement in indecent liberties case

A former York County teacher will have a new court date after a York-Poquoson Circuit Court judge rejected a plea agreement with prosecutors on Thursday.

Judge Richard Rizk said a substitute judge would preside over the next hearing, which is set for June 20.

Kristen McAllister, 33, was a teacher at Tabb High School when she was arrested last June and charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship as well as two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. McAllister has been terminated by the school district.

On Dec. 15, McAllister entered a plea as part of the agreement, at which point the court reserved ruling and ordered a pre-sentence report. After reviewing the report, Rizk said he was not inclined to accept the agreement. McAllister has the option to withdraw her guilty plea.

