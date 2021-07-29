Judge rejects Greensburg man's appeal of 100-year prison sentence

Jul. 29—For the second time in as many years, a Greensburg man serving up to 100 years in prison for the rape of a child was told he has no legal basis to appeal his sentence.

A Westmoreland County judge on Wednesday rejected the appeal of Kenneth Lee Richie, who in 2013 pleaded guilty to nine charges in connection with allegations he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy.

Greensburg police contended Richie developed a friendship with a teen boy in April 2011, took the youth to his home and raped him.

Court records indicated the teen told investigators Richie paid him $6.50 after the rape for "being a good victim" and later threatened his life. Police said the boy described Richie's home, including the furniture in his bedroom, a cross and a picture of Jesus.

Richie, now 64, was sentenced in 2014 to serve two consecutive prison terms of 25 to 50 years.

A state Superior Court upheld the sentences as legal because they were based on mandatory provisions for defendant's with prior convictions.

According to court records, Richie pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a deal with prosecutors in which they agreed to not seek a life sentence.

He was convicted in 1979 of having sexual contact with an 11-year-old boy and served a 3- to-6-year prison sentence. In 1983, Richie was convicted for the rape a 10-year-old girl and was sentenced to 3 1/2-to-8 years in prison, according to court records.

Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears, in his ruling, said Richie's latest appeal was based on the same failed legal theory that was previously rejected and was filed too late.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.