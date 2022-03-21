Judge rejects Joey Torres’ bid for Paterson mayor

PATERSON — Joey Torres cannot run for mayor in Paterson’s upcoming election because his criminal conviction the last time he had the job banned him from holding public office, a judge decided on Monday morning.

The ruling culminates a bizarre six-months of political theater as Torres mounted a mayoral campaign with bumper stickers and banquet hall events even though he had signed a court order in 2017 that disqualified him from the job.

The City Clerk’s Office earlier this month would not accept more than 1,000 voter petitions from Torres seeking to place him on the ballot in the May 10 election, prompting him to file a civil lawsuit that was the subject on Monday’s ruling.

(Left) Joey Torres talks with Aymen Aboushi, of the Paterson Law Department, as he tries to deliver voter petitions for his mayoral candidacy to the city clerk on Friday, March 4, 2022. The city law department has told the clerk not to accept petitions for Torres' candidacy because his conviction bans him from holding public office.

Torres, 63, still faces criminal contempt of court charges that the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office levied against him earlier this month for attempting to run for mayor. The state’s complaint against Torres accused him of violating an agreement that warned he would be charged with a crime if he applied for public employment.

In response to the criminal charge, Torres has argued there’s a distinction between running for election office and applying for a public job. In his civil lawsuit, Torres attempted to force the city to allow him to run for mayor, asserting that the question of whether he could take office if he won should wait to be resolved until after the results of the election.

Paterson residents ambivalent: Should Joey Torres be allowed to run for mayor?

2020 election fraud allegations: Paterson campaign worker indicted in election fraud case

The lawyer representing the city in the civil case said Torres’ candidacy would undermine the integrity of the election.

Torres served 13 months in state prison after his 2017 conviction on conspiracy to commit official misconduct after he admitted paying city employees overtime to do renovations on a family liquor distribution business.

The Torres decision leaves five men in the race — incumbent mayor Andre Sayegh, Councilman Luis Velez, former councilman Aslon Goow and two councilmen under indictment on election fraud charges, Michael Jackson and Alex Mendez.

Story continues

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Judge rejects Joey Torres’ bid for Paterson NJ mayor