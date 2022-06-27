Judge rejects law professor's request to name former Laurie list cop

Jun. 27—CONCORD — A federal judge has rejected a request by a prominent First Amendment lawyer to name the John Doe police officer who has gone to court to get off the so-called Laurie list, a list of police with credibility problems.

Last week, Judge Joseph Laplante ruled that Eugene Volokh, a UCLA law professor and author of the Volokh Conspiracy blog, can intervene in the federal court case that Doe, a former Lisbon police officer, filed against his former employer. But Laplante rejected Volokh's request to name the officer.

"While the court agrees that there is a strong interest in holding public officials like police officers accountable, this is not a suit to hold the plaintiff accountable," Laplante wrote. He said Doe has already been held accountable: Lisbon police fired him and placed him on the Laurie list.

And if his challenge fails in state court, he will remain on the list and his name will be made public, Laplante noted.

In an email, Volokh said he has already filed a notice of appeal. He said people's names are nearly always disclosed in a wide range of court cases: a criminal arrest; a lawsuit alleging false arrest; a lawsuit alleging slander; a lawsuit alleging sexual assault; suits challenging professional misconduct claims.

"In all these situations, the citizen's desire not to have his name associated with allegations of misconduct must yield to 'the public's ability to oversee and monitor the workings of the Judicial Branch,' which 'promotes the institutional integrity of the Judicial Branch,'" Volokh wrote, quoting a 2014 4th Circuit Court of Appeals case.

Ukrainian-born, Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. He teaches on the First Amendment and runs a clinic on filing amicus briefs on First Amendment issues.

In January, New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella complied with a new state law and for the first time ever released the names of officers on the Laurie list, which is formally known as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule. The list was updated in March, and at present the names of 174 officers have been made public.

Story continues

Seventy-two officers are challenging their placement on the list in court. Another 11 are fighting their placement through their local grievance process.

The unnamed officer has cases proceeding in both state and federal courts against the Lisbon Police Department.

According to Laplante's ruling Doe's challenge to his placement on the Laurie list remains active in state court. The case is sealed, meaning the public has no access to records or hearings in the case through state court.

His federal case against the town involves violation of due process rights and libel, slander and damage to reputation. That is proceeding with his name removed and replaced with John Doe.

mhayward@unionleader.com