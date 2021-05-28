Judge rejects lower $155K bond for man accused of taking guns, bombs to UK Hospital

Jeremy Chisenhall, Morgan Eads
·4 min read

The man accused of taking multiple guns and explosives to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital remains detained in Lexington on a six-figure bond after being indicted on multiple charges.

Bryan T. Carroll, 44, was indicted on charges of second-degree use of a weapon of mass destruction, possessing a gun as a convicted felon, resisting arrest, fleeing from police on foot, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing a controlled substance, according to court records.

Carroll was arraigned in Fayette Circuit Court Friday, at which point his attorney argued for a bond reduction. Carroll’s bond is currently $155,000.

“The language of this statute is broad,” said J. Parker Mincy, a public defense attorney appointed to Carroll’s case. “ ... I think that it probably covers a lot of things that it might not have intended to. But that aside, nobody was harmed, threatened or directly put in danger in this incident. And we think that $155,000 is a lot of money.”

Mincy said Carroll simply can’t afford it.

“Our agency is appointed to people who can’t afford their own private attorney,” he said. “I don’t think that anybody would imagine that you could post a $155,000 bond if you’re appointed a public defender.”

But Mincy also said he didn’t want to downplay the seriousness of allegations against Carroll.

“We think the news let everybody know, and we acknowledge that this is a serious charge,” he said.

Prosecutors disagreed with Mincy’s argument. While no one was hurt in the end, Fayette County prosecutor Eric Finke said the “gravity of what could have occurred in this case and what did occur in this case” was enough to uphold the bond.

“While there thankfully were no injuries in this case, if you were to see the evidence of what could have occurred on this day and what could have occurred to the hospital staff, UK students and other people involved in this case, I think $150,000 is not necessarily adequate for what could have occurred,” Finke said. “But based on what did occur that day, I think it is adequate.”

Fayette Circuit Judge Lucy VanMeter denied the oral motion to lower Carroll’s bond, saying that Carroll was listed at the “highest” risk for failing to appear at future court dates and also a high risk for additional criminal activity. She also said he has three prior violent convictions, along with multiple prior drug convictions.

However, VanMeter scheduled a July 28 bond hearing for Carroll, so attorneys can present evidence and make additional arguments for whether or not Carroll’s bond should be reduced. Discovery documents in the case were “quite large,” according to prosecutors.

Some of the charges originally filed against Carroll were dismissed by the grand jury, including two counts of third-degree use of a weapon of mass destruction and four counts of possessing a handgun as a felon.

Carroll was arrested on March 25 as he exited UK Chandler Hospital’s emergency department. He was accused of having multiple guns on him while he was in the hospital along with explosives in his vehicle, police said at the time. The area was locked down for several hours as emergency crews and investigators handled the suspected explosives in his vehicle.

Detective John Harder from UK police said Lexington police units found three live explosives inside Carroll’s vehicle along with another explosive device that wasn’t believed to be live. Police then found a fourth live explosive inside one of Carroll’s tactical pouches.

“It appeared to be some type of modified mortar shell firework intended to be lit with a fuse and thrown by hand,” Harder said of the fourth live explosive. Harder previously testified in Carroll’s case while it was in district court.

Investigators had no indication that Carroll intended to harm anyone at the hospital or on UK’s campus, UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said in March. But UK police had been tipped off by Versailles police that Carroll was on his way to UK Hospital and was armed and dangerous.

Carroll was originally supposed to be arraigned in circuit court on May 14 following his indictment, but he was unable to attend because he was in the hospital, court officials said at the time. Lexington-Fayette County jail officials didn’t disclose why Carroll was hospitalized.

In addition to Carroll’s case in Fayette Circuit Court, he’s also facing a pending charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun at the federal level.

Detective: Man arrested with bombs in Lexington threatened earlier to kill officers

Police arrest man with weapons, body armor at University of Kentucky Hospital

