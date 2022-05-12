Judge rejects motion to dismiss charges as testimony ends in Iowa state trooper murder trial

Jurors will hear closing arguments Monday in the case of a man on trial in the killing of an Iowa state trooper who led an arrest team into his Grundy Center home.

Michael Lang is charged with first-degree murder in the April 9, 2021, shooting death of patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, 51, as well as attempted murder and assault. Lang's defense attorneys rested their case Thursday without presenting evidence.

Lang, 42, allegedly killed Lang amid a standoff that began after he assaulted a police officer, then barricaded himself inside his home. Troopers following the shooting breached the house with an armored vehicle, drawing an exchange of gunfire that left Lang wounded and under arrest.

Michael Lang, center, speaks to his attorneys during his trial at the Hamilton County Courthouse on Thursday.

Lang told Judge Joel Dalrymple he was exercising his right not to testify. Before testimony in the trial began, Dalrymple had barred from the defense from arguing the shooting was justified as an act of self-defense, and Lang attorney Aaron Hawbaker said the ruling led to Lang's decision not to testify.

After testimony ended Thursday, Hawbaker moved for a judgment of acquittal, saying there was not substantial evidence that Lang acted with premeditation or malice aforethought in shooting Lang, or that he intended to kill any of the troopers in the armored car her fired at.

He also said prosecutors had failed to show that prior to the standoff, Lang intended to cause "serious injury" when he assaulted and choked Grundy Center police Officer Cody Niehaus following a vehicular pursuit.

Dalrymple, however, ruled there was sufficient evidence to present all three charges to the jury, although he said the charge for assaulting Niehaus was a "closer call." For the other two charges, he said, the jury can conclude from Lang's use of a shotgun that he intended to kill or cause the death of those he fired at.

Iowa Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand,reviews evidence during the trial of Michael Lang at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Webster City on Thursday.

The jury heard three days of testimony that included descriptions from officers on the arrest team that Smith, a 27-year veteran of the patrol, led into the house, describing the shooting and its aftermath. Two team members said that as they sheltered in the home's basement, Lang seemed to taunt them, saying he had taken it easy on Smith by shooting him in the chest, and that he would shoot them in the face "come sunup."

The trooper who piloted the armored car said a shot Lang fired would have injured him had it penetrated the vehicle's windshield.

Troopers also testified that Lang had multiple opportunities to surrender before Smith's death.

Expert, doctor, describe gun evidence, autopsy findings

Thursday's witnesses were Michael Tate, a state firearm technician who tested the shotgun recovered from Lang's home, and Dr. Dennis Klein, who conducted Smith's autopsy.

Tate told jurors that scratches and tool marks on four spent shotgun shells found at the scene match those made by Lang's shotgun on test-fired rounds, and that the metal debris recovered from the windshield of an armored vehicle and Smith's body were consistent with 12-guage shotgun slugs.

Michael Tate, a state firearm technician, holds a shotgun as he testifies during the trial of Michael Lang at the Hamilton County Courthouse on Thursday.

Klein, who shared photos of Smith's extensive injuries, testified that Smith was shot once in the upper left chest, at such an angle that the slug passed under Smith's protective vest and crossed through his body, damaging his aorta and right lung before fragments came to rest in Smith's right shoulder muscles.

Testifying during the trial of Michael Lang at the Hamilton County Courthouse on Thursday, Dr. Dennis Klein, a state medical examiner, gestures to where a bullet hit Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.

That wound caused Smith's death, Klein said, but a second shotgun wound to the back of Smith's left thigh also might have proved fatal. In addition to massive muscle and tissue damage, it damaged Smith's femoral artery, he said.

Dalrymple agreed to take Friday off at the request of prosecutors in order to allow Smith's colleagues and members of his family to travel to Washington, D.C., for a National Police Week memorial service honoring him and other officers who died in 2021.

Smith was only the second Iowa trooper to die of a gunshot wound in the line of duty.

