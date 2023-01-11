Judge rejects Mt. Pleasant man's request to dismiss assault counts

Jan. 10—A Westmoreland County judge ruled Tuesday that charges against a Mt. Pleasant man accused of assaulting two police officers last year can proceed to trial.

Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears said evidence presented during a preliminary hearing support allegations that Joe Paul Biller, 37, attacked and threatened officers as they came to his home to arrest him on an outstanding mental health warrant last Feb. 10.

Mt. Pleasant Borough police contended Biller made racial taunts and abusive threats before he attacked officers with scissors as they attempted to take him into custody.

"Viewing the facts in a light most favorable to the commonwealth, it would appear that when he raised scissors above his head and approached the officers he was attempting to stab them or spear them," Mears wrote.

Biller wanted the judge to dismiss aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threat counts. He did not challenge resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

Biller has been in jail since his arrest 11 months ago and in that time has been charged in three other cases including allegations he assaulted nurses at the county jail and a separate case in which detectives allege he assaulted a woman during a courtroom incident in September.

Biller is also awaiting trial on allegations that he operated a methamphetamine lab out of his car in 2020.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .