Judge rejects plea agreement for man accused of 2J's shooting

A judge on Wednesday rejected a plea agreement for a man accused of a shooting and two separate instances of partner/family member assault in 2020.

Phillip Robert McClendon, 31, was charged in March 2020 for the 2018 shooting of another man in the 2J’s Shopping Center parking lot after an extensive investigation by the Great Falls Police Department. McClendon initially claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

Investigators reported that the victim had seven bullet wounds: one on each side of his jaw/throat, one in the upper right shoulder, one in his back, two in his right arm and one in his right abdomen. McClendon was charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

On April 27, 2020, while out on bond in the shooting case, McClendon allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and shoved her into a wall during a family disturbance. He was charged with felony partner/family member assault (PFMA) and misdemeanor assault. At that time, he already had two other convictions for misdemeanor PFMA in 2012 and 2016.

McClendon was out on bond in both his other cases on July 24, 2020, when he allegedly threatened a woman's life, brandishing a knife at her, pressing a gun into her face and choking her multiple times. He was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, felony PFMA, strangulation of a partner/family member, tampering with a communication device and unlawful restraint.

Wednesday's global plea agreement would have sentenced McClendon to the Department of Corrections for 17 years with 15 suspended for one count of assault with a weapon from the third case. All other charges would have been dismissed. McClendon has already served more than two years in jail and would have been eligible for release if the judge had accepted the agreement.

As part of the sentence, McClendon would have been admitted to Veterans Treatment Court, a program he'd already graduated from once prior to these cases.

Cascade County District Judge David Grubich noted that the victim in the case strongly disagreed with the plea agreement, and he said he had concerns about the level of violence McClendon has displayed.

Both the prosecutor and McClendon's attorney expressed that Veterans Treatment Court was appropriate to give McClendon the best chance at rehabilitation while maintaining his supervision in the community.

Grubich disagreed.

Before rejecting the agreement, Grubich said, "'Egregious' doesn't give credit to the wrong that was committed in this case. This is not simple assault. This is tantamount to torture, what's been alleged in this case."

Grubich pointed out that McClendon's previous graduation from Veterans Treatment Court did not prevent him from reoffending. He said it raised doubts as to whether the sentence was appropriate.

McClendon can now choose to withdraw his plea and negotiate a new agreement or take all three of his cases to trial.

