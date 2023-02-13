Judge rejects plea deal in case involving fatal I-94 crash

Feb. 12—MANDAN, N.D. — A Minnesota truck driver's hope for a clean slate has been shattered after a South Central District Court judge denied a plea deal agreement on Thursday in a case surrounding the fatal crash that claimed the life of Scott Walden.

Hashi Shire, who was behind the wheel of his Freightliner semi-truck on a frigid and rainy March afternoon when he lost control of his vehicle, allegedly while distracted, crossed the median and fatally blocked the path another vehicle on I-94, will now face a felony jury trial.

Shire was charged with a class C felony for Negligent Homicide and class A misdemeanor for Aggravated Reckless Driving when a

crash

killed Walden and seriously injured his wife.

The agreement, as previously

reported,

would have suspended prosecution on the matter for a period of six months and provided an opportunity for Shire to have all charges dismissed and completely removed from his criminal record.

Shire was a Minnesota resident at the time of his arrest. The

Minnesota

and

North Dakota

Commercial Driver's License Manuals use identical language to discourage operators from being unsafely distracted by chatter in the cab.

"Mental distraction — activities that take your mind away from the road, such as engaging in conversation with a passenger or thinking about something that happened during the day," both manuals state. "Don't engage in complex or emotionally intense conversations with other occupants."

Defense attorney Thomas A. Dickson filed a brief in support of the pretrial diversion agreement.

"The State and Defense both agree the stipulated Pretrial Diversion Agreement is appropriate based upon the evidence in this case. In consideration of the proposed settlement, Mr. Shire has paid Ms. Walden's medical bills in the amount of $1,342.16," Dickson stated in the brief, which also noted that Walden is the plaintiff in a pending civil suit against Shire.

South Central District Court Judge Pam Nesvig denied the proposed order Thursday, Feb. 9, on the grounds that it provided insufficient justice to the victims involved.

"The Court, having considered such agreement, and finding that the disposition called for in the agreement is not in the best interests of justice based on the victim impact statement," Nesvig's order began, before denying the plea deal.

A felony jury trial is tentatively scheduled to begin Wednesday, Feb. 15.