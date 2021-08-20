Judge rejects plea deal for key witness in Vandergrift woman's slaying

Aug. 19—A Westmoreland County judge on Thursday rejected a proposed plea bargain deal in which prosecutors would have dismissed a murder charge against an Export man who testified to his role in the 2017 killing of a Vandergrift woman near Keystone State Park.

The proposed deal called for Devin Akamichi, 28, to plead guilty to lesser counts of conspiracy and abuse of a corpse and serve 6 to 20 years in prison.

Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger said he was uncomfortable with the terms.

"I sat through the trial, and I understand the facts. I have a responsibility to justice here. I'm just not sure this is a sufficient sentence based on what I heard at trial," Krieger said.

Akamichi served as the prosecution's key witness during the June trial of Walter Cable, 28, of Greensburg, who a jury convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy and abuse of a corpse. Akamichi testified that he watched Cable club his victim in the head at least 10 times with a hammer then choke her to death as part of a plot to steal her drugs and money. Akamichi described in detail how 34-year-old Ronny Cable's body was burned at the secluded Derry Township campsite, where he later led police there to recover her charred remains.

Prosecutors said Akamichi told police and later testified how Walter Cable placed the woman on the ground and threatened him to help collect kindling to burn her body.

Akamichi claimed Cable also burned his own bloody shirt and used a shovel to break up the woman's bones as the fire blazed for hours. At one point the men drove to a Delmont convenience store for snacks and gasoline then returned to the woods to finish burning the body, he told jurors.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello said Akamichi's cooperation was essential to convicting Walter Cable.

"Without Mr. Akamichi's cooperation, there might have not been a case against any party at all," Caravello said.

The prosecutor said Ronny Cable's family approved of the proposed plea deal but left the courthouse when they learned Akamichi would not be physically present in court.

Story continues

Akamichi attended the hearing via a video connection from Westmoreland County Prison, where he is being held without bond. Akamichi's physical absence from the courtroom contributed to the judge's reluctance to approve the plea deal, Krieger said.

The judge said he would reconsider the plea deal at some point. He ordered Akamichi be transported to the courthouse if and when another guilty plea hearing is scheduled.

Defense attorney Ken Noga said Akamichi was ready to take responsibility for his role in Ronny Cable's death.

"This provides Mr. Akamichi the opportunity to have a meaningful life. Of the three people who entered the woods that night, he is the only person who has an opportunity for a meaningful life," Noga said.

Walter Cable faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A date for sentencing has not been scheduled.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .