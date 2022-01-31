Judge rejects plea deal terms for McMichaels

Jan. 31—Travis McMichael conceded in federal court Monday that racist motives governed his actions in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man, but a judge then rejected the terms upon which the convicted murderer intended to plea.

McMichael, 36, and his father Greg McMichael, 65, have until Friday to decide whether they still intend to plead guilty to federal hate crimes in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. The two White men intended to plead guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick to federal charges that include interference of rights, attempted kidnapping and firearms violence.

But the parents of Arbery "vehemently" opposed the conditions of the plea deal, which would have allowed Travis and Greg McMichael to spend the next 30 years in federal prison before being transferred to Georgia's state prison system to serve out their life sentences. The two were convicted Nov. 24, 2021, of murder in the shooting death Arbery. They were subsequently sentenced Jan. 7 to life in state prison without chance of parole.

Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery both told Godbey Wood on Monday in federal court that they want the McMichaels to spend their prison sentences behind state bars. Both expressed concern the two men would experience more leniency and better accommodations while incarcerated in the federal prison system.

"I'm asking on behalf of this family and on behalf of his memory that you not accept this plea," Wanda Cooper-Jones said. "I don't need them to say they were motivated by hate. That does me no good. That does my family no good. Believe me, I have heard enough of these men.

"It is not fair to take away the victory I prayed for and fought for," Cooper-Jones said. "It is not right, it is not justice. It is wrong ... The state already gave them exactly what they deserve. Please leave it."

Said Marcus Arbery: "These men do not deserve a plea deal. What they did to my son was too devastating. They killed my son because of race ..."

Marcus Arbery turned from the podium and pointed at Travis McMichael, who sat beside his court-appointed defense attorney.

"The world can do without you!" he said before walking back to the family seating area in the front row of the federal courtroom gallery.

After hearing from Arbery's parents and from two tearful aunts, Godbey Wood declined to accept the terms that accompanied Travis McMichael's guilty plea.

"Given the unique circumstances of this case, I am not comfortable accepting the terms of this sentence," Godbey Wood said.

Greg McMichael was to follow his son Monday with a guilty plea. But the elder McMichael's court-appointed attorney declined after Godbey Wood's decision on his son's plea. With the terms of the plea deal rejected, both Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael now must decide whether they stick with their decision to plead guilty.

Godbey Wood will hear their decisions Friday during a hearing at the federal courthouse.