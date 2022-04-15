Judge rejects reconsideration of plea in 2018 fatal shooting

Apr. 15—State District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne rejected a request Thursday from Axel Zamarron to reconsider the sentence he received under terms of his guilty plea for his role in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Cameron Martinez on a Northern New Mexico highway in 2018.

Zamarron, representing himself, argued his sentence wasn't in keeping with state law — in part, he said, because not enough consideration was given to the fact he was only 17 at the time of the crime and because his ability to earn good-time credits — a reduced sentence for good behavior — was incorrectly defined by the agreement.

But the judge sided with First Judicial District prosecutor Blake Nichols, who argued the 2020 plea was valid and Zamarron's request was without merit.

"Mr. Zamarron's argument is cogent and interesting but wrong," Nichols said Thursday, after Zamarron cited state statute and case law he felt supported his position. "He negotiated a sentence to reduce his exposure ... and now he's seeking to chip away at that because he's got buyer's remorse."

Zamarron, 20, argued a pre-sentence memo from the state Department of Corrections recommended he receive a lesser sentence of 16 years with five years suspended. He argued he'd missed a deadline for filing his motion because he isn't a lawyer and didn't know about the time limit.

Zamarron was poised when he delivered his arguments but appeared to be struggling to suppress emotion when it became clear the court would not be revisiting his plea deal.

The judge initially was reluctant to proceed with the hearing because Zamarron was without counsel but went ahead after Nichols noted Zamarron had filed the motions on his own — an option that is available to him under the law.

Zamarron said Kelly Golightley, an attorney contracted by the Public Defender's Office to represent him, told him after his case concluded he was no longer her client.

Story continues

Golightley confirmed Thursday her contract to represent Zamarron ended 90 days after the case was concluded in December.

The judge told Zamarron he could petition the court for new representation if he wanted to continue litigating his case.

Sanchez-Gagne commended Zamarron for the effort he'd obviously put into his motions but said his argument wasn't valid and wasn't filed within the timelines required.

"I see Mr. Zamarron you are learning how to do research; you are doing a competent job in your writing," Sanchez Gagne said, noting those skills would be useful in gaining employment upon release. "But I am denying your motion. Your sentence was adequate for all the reason stated before this court."

Martinez, once a popular student and athlete at Española Valley High School, and three of his friends were shot in October 2018 as they were traveling on N.M. 68 near the Ohkay Hotel Casino. The friends survived but suffered injuries.

Zamarron was one of seven defendants in the case, in which ringleader Mark Hice armed and organized two carloads of young people who later opened fire after mistaking Martinez and his friends for someone Hice said had been threatening him on social media.

Authorities determined a bullet fired by Hice, not Zamarron, killed Martinez. But they charged Zamarron with murder in the case after finding he had fired a full clip from a Glock pistol into the vehicle.

Hice was sentenced to life plus 43 years.

Zamarron was charged with multiple counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and conspiracy. Had Zamarron been tried and found guilty on all counts, Nichols said at the time, the defendant would have faced as many as 109 years in prison.

His plea agreement gave Sanchez-Gagne discretion to sentence Zamarron to between 13 and 20 years in prison. She chose 20 years.