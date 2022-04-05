Judge rejects request by John Doe college student to force readmittance to Dartmouth College

Apr. 5—CONCORD — A federal judge has refused to force Dartmouth College to readmit a medical school student expelled over claims that he sexually assaulted his roommate.

U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty refused to issue a preliminary injunction, which the student sought after he was expelled in late 2021.

Fourth-year medical students, both students were identified by pseudonyms in court papers, John Doe and Sam Smith.

Both accused the other of unwanted sex after a night of drinking in July 2020.

Both eventually filed Title IX complaints with the college. An internal investigation favored Smith's version of events, which led to Doe's expulsion. Doe then filed the lawsuit.

In a nine-page order, McCafferty said she could issue an injunction if Doe could prove the likelihood of irreparable harm.

The judge disputed the claim that the gap in Doe's college resume will cause irreparable harm.