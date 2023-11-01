Judge rejects request to lower bail in former Mayo doctor murder case

Nov. 1—ROCHESTER — A judge rejected a defense request to lower Connor Fitzgerald Bowman's bail amount during a Wednesday, Nov. 1, court hearing in Olmsted County District Court.

Judge Kathy Wallace cited her concerns for public safety Wednesday and added that the allegations listed in the criminal complaint mean Bowman's flight risk is still high.

Bowman is

charged with felony second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Betty Bowman.

He is accused of poisoning her this summer.

Bowman's bail remains at $2 million provided he consents to GPS monitoring. A $5 million unconditional bail amount is also offered to Bowman. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024.

His attorney, Michael Schatz, argued in court Wednesday for a $300,000 conditional bail amount, calling his current bail amounts "bail for the sake of high bail."

Schatz said in court that Bowman is no longer employed and his bank accounts have been seized so he no longer has the financial means to flee. Even if he did, Schatz said, the amount of media attention Bowman's case has received would make him recognizable to the public.

Schatz also argued that Bowman's knowledge of law enforcement's investigation before his arrest earlier this month shows he has no intention of fleeing.

Olmsted Assistant County Attorney Arianna Whitney countered in court that little has changed in Bowman's circumstances since bail was originally set, except for the state freezing about $480,000 in life insurance he received following his wife's death.

Whitney cited Bowman's limited ties to the community in court, saying that he only came to Rochester to work for Mayo Clinic and most of his family resides in Kansas. She also said the prosecution is aware that Bowman has been liquidating assets and it should not be lost on the court that Bowman used his medical expertise to carry out the alleged crime the state has charged him with.

Schatz also voiced to the court concern over the lack of privacy and access his team has with Bowman, telling the court that if Bowman makes calls regarding his case on a jail phone, the prosecution will have access to those calls.

Whitney dismissed that argument, saying that Bowman's attorneys have access to Bowman in a private setting while Bowman is in jail.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department was notified on Aug. 21 by the Southeast Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office of a suspicious death. Betty Bowman was scheduled to be cremated, but that was halted after the examiner's office learned of possible suspicious circumstances.

She was admitted to a hospital with severe gastrointestinal distress and dehydration on Aug. 16, and her condition rapidly deteriorated.

A woman called the examiner's office and said that Betty and her husband were having marital issues and were talking about filing for divorce due to infidelity issues.

Her symptoms were similar to those of food poisoning, but she did not respond to standard treatments and continued to deteriorate while at the hospital. She experienced cardiac issues, fluid in her lungs, and eventually organ failure. She was taken into surgery after it was discovered that part of her colon was necrotic, or dead tissue.

Connor Bowman suggested to doctors while his wife was hospitalized that she was suffering from hematophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare autoimmune disease in which white blood cells attack organs.

He told multiple people she died from this disease despite testing from his wife coming back inconclusive for it. He also included it in

her obituary

.

He told the medical examiner that she should be cremated immediately and argued that her death was natural. He also attempted to cancel the autopsy and asked investigators if the toxicology analysis would be more thorough than usual.

Connor Bowman worked in poison control at the University of Kansas.

According to the complaint, the couple had separate bank accounts due to debt and he was going to receive $500,000 in life insurance following her death.

A witness told law enforcement that Betty Bowman said she had been drinking with Connor on Aug. 15 and she was feeling sick the next morning. She told her friend that she believed the drink, a large smoothie, had caused the illness.

A detective found that Connor Bowman had looked at his wife's medical information while she was in the hospital.

A laptop from the University of Kansas that was owned by Connor Bowman was searched by the university, which found internet searches for colchicine, a drug used to treat gout. There were also several internet searches related to hiding information from police on the laptop, as well as a search for where to obtain sodium nitrate, a drug used to restrict oxygen in the bloodstream.

The report claims Connor Bowman also searched for and found the lethal dosage of colchicine for his wife's weight. Police also found that he had purchased colchicine online.

A toxicology report listed colchicine as a substance in Betty Bowman's system. She did not suffer from any ailments that would require the drug.

He was arrested on Oct. 20. Police found a receipt for a bank deposit of $450,000 in his residence.