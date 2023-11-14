Judge rejects teen's attempt to withdraw guilty plea in Erie murder of Kasir Gambill, 13

An 18-year-old defendant has failed in his effort to withdraw his guilty plea to first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old in Erie nearly four years ago.

The defendant, Deangelo J. Troop Jr., pleaded guilty on Oct. 9, just as jury selection was to start in his case, and he asked to withdraw the plea in a brief letter he sent to the judge on the case, John J. Trucilla, on Oct. 18.

Troop in the letter — which he sent from the Erie County Prison, where he has been held without bond — said he thought he was going to jury selection on Oct. 9 but ended up pleading guilty instead.

Trucilla on Tuesday rejected the withdrawal request following a hearing that Troop attended. The judge said Troop had failed to meet well-established standards for withdrawing a guilty plea in Pennsylvania.

Kasir Gambill, 13, was fatally shot in Erie on Dec. 5, 2020. Two 18-year-olds have pleaded guilty in his murder. The two were both 15 when Kasir was killed.

The standards are that the withdrawal request is based on a "fair and just reason" and that the withdrawal of the guilty plea would create no substantial hardship for the prosecution if the case went to trial.

Trucilla ruled that Troop failed to meet either standard. He said he considered that the defense had given Troop's request so little weight that it had not filed a formal motion requesting that he withdraw his guilty plea.

Trucilla said he held the hearing on Troop's written request, without a court motion, because of the gravity of the case. He also said that Troop had answered an extensive number of questions at his Oct. 9 plea hearing to ensure that his guilty plea was voluntarily and that he knew what he was doing.

"This is not a wavering area of the law," Trucilla said of the standards that a defendant must meet to withdraw a guilty plea.

Trucilla said he will sentence Troop as scheduled on Dec. 4.

What did Deangelo Troop plead guilty to?

Troop pleaded guilty to killing the victim, Kasir Gambill, on Dec. 5, 2020, in what the Erie County District Attorney's Office characterized as a gang-related shooting. The person Kasir was with was the intended target, but Kasir was shot instead, the prosecution said.

Troop was 15 when the shooting occurred, but he was tried as an adult because of the violent nature of the crimes. His co-defendant, James I. Garcia, who was also 15 at the time of the shooting and is now 18, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in September.

Garcia was prepared to testify against Troop at trial. Trucilla is scheduled to sentence Garcia on Dec. 19.

Kasir was shot in the head as he was trying to climb a fence to evade gunfire at East 20th Street and Franklin Avenue in Erie at about 9:25 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2020. Kasir, who had just left a relative's house, was shot three times and died at a Pittsburgh hospital 10 days later. The Erie police charged Garcia and Troop in Kasir's death in June 2022, capping a 1½-year investigation that involved an extensive review of surveillance video and cellphone data.

Garcia's cooperation was among the reasons Troop decided to plead guilty, his lead lawyer, Eric Hackwelder, said at the plea hearing on Oct. 9. Another defense lawyer on the case, Douglas Sullivan, who practices with Hackwelder, represented Troop on Tuesday and did not challenge Trucilla's refusal to grant Troop's request to withdraw the plea.

Kasir's death marked another deadly example of violent crime among Erie juveniles, many of them connected to street gangs. Both Garcia and Troop were charged with firing the shots that led to Kasir's death.

How much time does Deangelo Troop face?

Though Troop was tried as an adult, he will get a break at sentencing because he was a juvenile when the killing occurred. He will not face a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no parole for first-degree murder — the penalty for adults.

For defendants who were juveniles when charged, a conviction for first-degree murder, a premeditated killing, carries a minimum sentence of 35 years to life for defendants 15 to 17 years old.

Troop faces an additional 23½ to 47 years in state prison for the three other charges to which he pleaded guilty on Oct. 9. They are the first-degree felonies of aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and the third-degree felony of carrying a firearm without a license.

If Troop had been convicted at trial, he would not have received credit for pleading guilty and would have likely been exposed to a harsher sentence in the case.

