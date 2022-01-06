Judge rejects torture claims by Islamic State defendant

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Incriminating statements made by a British national charged with a significant role in the torture and beheading of American and British hostages held by the Islamic State group can be used against him at trial, a judge has ruled.

El Shafee Elsheikh sought to have statements admitting his role in the scheme tossed out; he claimed they were obtained through torture after he was captured.

But U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis, in a ruling issued this week, said his claims were unsupported by testimony taken during a three-day hearing last year.

Elsheikh also objected to the fact that defense interrogators questioned him 26 times before he was advised of his right to remain silent. But Ellis said interrogators used a legally permissible two-step interrogation process, in which a “clean team” of interrogators came in after those 26 interviews, advised him of his rights, and collected information only from those subsequent interviews.

Elsheikh is one of four Islamic State members nicknamed “The Beatles” by their captives because of their English accents. The indictment charges him with hostage taking resulting in the deaths of Americans James Foley, Kayla Mueller, Steven Sotloff and Peter Kassig. It also charges him with conspiring in the deaths of British and Japanese nationals, including aid workers David Haines and Alan Henning and journalists Haruna Yukawa and Kenji Goto.

A co-defendant, Alexanda Anon Kotey, pleaded guilty last year in federal court in Alexandria in a plea bargain that would impose a mandatory life sentence but includes a provision that could allow him to serve out his sentence in Great Britain after 15 years of imprisonment in the U.S.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bid fails to dismiss Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit

    Lawyers for Los Angeles County have failed to persuade a federal judge to end Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit over gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven others. U.S. District Judge John F. Walter on Wednesday rejected a county motion that would have dismissed the case, saying that “there are genuine issues of material facts for trial,” the Los Angeles Times reported. Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit claims she and her family suffered emotional distress after a Times investigation found that county sheriff’s deputies took photos of the January 2020 crash scene and shared them.

  • Pastor pleads guilty to tax, COVID loan fraud while leading two Charlotte churches

    Frank Jacobs filed phony payroll information from one church to secure a $52,000 PPP loan, federal court documents say.

  • Jan. 6 committee may hold prime-time hearings

    The House's January 6th Committee is considering rare prime-time hearings to help build a maximum audience for testimony about what happened during the Capitol riot, one year ago tomorrow.Why it matters: The committee sees its eyewitnesses as building a "case" to combat doubts raised by former President Trump and his Republican allies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA committee aide told Axios: "Members are still discussing pote

  • Illinois police officer pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun, prosecutors say

    Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic desperately pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun in a tragic shooting at a northern Illinois hotel last week, according to prosecutors.

  • Man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his mother in Phoenix

    The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 5th Avenue and Chandler Boulevard, according to Phoenix police.

  • Music: 2021 was a good year for Wallen, Adele — and vinyl

    New data from the music industry confirms what a lot of people long suspected — 2021 was a very good year for Morgan Wallen, Adele and vinyl. MRC Data's year-end report, presented in collaboration with Billboard, showed that Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” ended 2021 as both the top country album of the year and the most popular album across all genres, with 3.2 million equivalent album units earned during the year. Other top albums in 2021 include Olivia Rodrigo's “SOUR,” Pop Smoke's “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" and Doja Cat's “Planet Her.”

  • Images of chaos: AP photographers capture US Capitol riot

    When supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, The Associated Press had nine photographers inside and outside the building. The AP’s team of photographers captured the chaos from a variety of vantage points, shooting frame after frame from inside the surging crowd, from upper floors of the Capitol looking down on the raging riot and from inside the Capitol itself as glass shattered and guns were drawn in a stunning, surreal and terrifying moment of history.

  • Russia-Led Bloc to Send Troops to Kazakhstan Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and its allies sent troops to help quell protests in Kazakhstan that posed the biggest threat to the central Asian country’s leadership since it gained independence in 1991.Dozens of anti-government protesters were killed by security forces and hundreds wounded, authorities said Thursday, after President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced an “anti-terrorist operation” to put down the demonstrations. He imposed a state of emergency nationwide and internet access was cut in much

  • Permian Giant Pioneer Removes 2022 Hedges in Bullish Oil Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Pioneer Natural Resources Co., the biggest oil producer in the Permian Basin, closed out almost all its hedges for this year, indicating a bullish outlook for crude prices. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron Th

  • Hawkish Fed signals it may have to raise rates sooner to fight inflation

    A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy, U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month. In a document released on Wednesday that markets took as decidedly hawkish, the minutes from the Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed Fed officials uniformly concerned about the pace of price increases that promised to persist, alongside global supply bottlenecks "well into" 2022. Those concerns, at least as of mid-December, even appeared to outweigh the risks potentially posed by the fast-surging Omicron variant of the coronavirus, seen by some Fed officials as likely adding further to inflation pressures but not "fundamentally altering the path of economic recovery in the United States."

  • Maxwell trial juror retains lawyer with verdict in jeopardy

    A juror at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell who told reporters he was sexually abused as a child has retained a lawyer, the trial judge said Thursday. The unidentified juror's public interviews led defense lawyers in the case to say they will request a new trial. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan asked them to do so by Jan. 19.

  • Over-the-Rhine man arrested in his backyard during 2020 protests agrees to settle lawsuit

    On June 1, 2020, Christopher Neumann was in the backyard of his home on Mohawk Street, when he saw multiple officers running towards him.

  • Revealed: Sean Hannity’s Other Desperate Texts About Jan. 6

    Rob Kim/GettyThe U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot revealed more exasperated texts between Sean Hannity and the Trump White House, and implored the Fox News host to cooperate with the ongoing probe.Hannity enjoyed a close relationship with former President Donald Trump and his final Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. A week before the attack on the Capitol, the Fox News host expressed concerns about Trump’s plans to thwart a congressional certification of Joe Biden’s electoral

  • U.S. House panel probing Jan 6 Capitol attack seeks information from Sean Hannity

    (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 wants to question Fox News host Sean Hannity about his text messages with former President Donald Trump, his aides and lawyers from that time. Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, and Liz Cheney, its vice chair, on Tuesday sent a letter requesting Hannity voluntarily answer questions about matters including his communications with Trump, Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows and others in the days surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

  • Teacher accused of sexual acts with student at her South Carolina home, cops say

    Officials said she faces a sexual battery charge.

  • Now Stepmom of Missing 7-Year-Old Harmony Montgomery Has Been Arrested

    New Hampshire AGThe stepmother of Harmony Montgomery has now been charged in connection with the ongoing saga to find the 7-year-old who was last seen in New Hampshire in 2019.Kayla Montgomery, 31, was arrested Wednesday on one count of welfare fraud after allegedly continuing to collect food-stamp benefits for Harmony. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said that between Dec. 2019 and June 2021, Montgomery obtained more than $1,500 in food-stamp benefits on Harmony’s behalf—even though

  • Amazon driver kept thousands of stolen packages throughout home, Oklahoma cops say

    Hundreds more packages were found dumped in several locations, cops say.

  • Fugitive Mob Boss Captured After Being Spotted on Google Street View

    Google MapsWhen police arrested Gioacchino Gammino—one of Italy’s most wanted mafia fugitives—in a Madrid suburb last week, he asked how on earth they found him. Did someone rat him out or did he accidentally leave a clue?Gammino insisted he had not called his family for more than a decade and had been living under a false name. “We saw you on Google Maps,” the police told him, showing him a fuzzy photo of himself standing outside a greengrocer store in 2018.Gammino, 61, had escaped from Rome’s

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict will 'very likely' get tossed and her case retried after juror comments on sexual abuse, experts say

    "It's an absolute disaster," a former federal prosecutor told Insider. "This entire conviction may get tossed, and we may have to retry the case."

  • Chicago judge denies Lightfoot's request to halt electronic monitoring for 'violent, dangerous' offenders

    A Chicago-area judge rejected a request from Mayor Lori Lightfoot to halt electronic monitoring for accused violent offenders, allowing those charged with dangerous crimes to return to the streets.