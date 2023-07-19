Judge rejects Trump attempt to move Manhattan hush money case to federal court

A federal judge has shot down Donald Trump’s attempt to move his Manhattan criminal charges into US District Court, sending the case stemming from hush money payments back to state court in New York City.

In June, Manhattan prosecutors charged the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business records, alleging an effort to silence news of Mr Trump’s alleged affairs as campaigned for the presidency in 2016. He has pleaded not guilty.

The order from US District Judge Alvin K Hellerstein on 19 July argued that the former president failed to show that any of the conduct in the indictment related to his actions as president and remanded the case back to state court.

Evidence presented by prosecutors from Alvin Bragg’s office “overwhelmingly suggests that the matter was a purely a personal item of the President-a cover-up of an embarrassing event,” according to the judge’s ruling.

“Hush money paid to an adult film star is not related to a president’s official acts. It does not reflect in any way the color of the president’s official duties,” he added.

Judge Hellerstein also rejected Mr Trump’s claims of immunity and his argument that the indictment is politically motivated.

He wrote that “there is no reason to believe that the New York judicial system would not be fair and give Trump equal justice under the law,” and that “Trump fails to make a case of protective jurisdiction” in this case.

The next appearance in that case is scheduled for 4 January, 2024.

This is a developing story