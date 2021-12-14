Judge rejects Trump bid to keep tax returns from Congress

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump holds rally in Iowa
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed a bid by former President Donald Trump to keep his tax returns from a House of Representatives committee.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden said in his ruling that Trump was "wrong on the law" in seeking to block the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns.

McFadden, who also said it was within the power of the committee's chairman to publish the returns if he saw fit, put his ruling on hold for 14 days, allowing time for an appeal.

Trump was the first president in 40 years not to release his tax returns as he aimed to keep secret the details of his wealth and the activities of his family company, the Trump Organization.

The committee sued in 2019 to force disclosure of the tax returns, and the dispute lingers nearly 11 months after Trump left office.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sen. Ron Johnson presses DOJ on its efforts to monitor pretrial release of alleged violent offenders following Waukesha parade attack

    Johnson sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday asking for data on the release of accused violent offenders.

  • Landlord accused of demanding sex from tenants in NJ must pay $4.5 million, feds say

    The landlord is accused of asking one tenant “how bad do you want your apartment?” before demanding oral sex, according to the Justice Department.

  • Capitol riot misinformation persists: False claims continue to circulate on Facebook

    New research findings come amid a bipartisan investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • Dems launch talks to break Cruz-Hawley blockade of Biden ambassadors

    But while the price for one GOP 2024 contender's help is clear, another is less open about what it'll take to ease his holds.

  • Supreme Court asks for DOJ's view in cancer patient's dispute with Monsanto

    The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Department of Justice to provide its view of a dispute between Monsanto, the company behind the herbicide Roundup, and a California man who successfully sued the agrochemical giant for causing his cancer.Monsanto, which was acquired by Bayer in 2018, is seeking to appeal a $25 million ruling that found the company liable for causing plaintiff Edwin Hardeman to develop non-Hodgkin's lymphoma through exposure...

  • Why Lady Gaga Consulted With Bradley Cooper Before Taking on House of Gucci Role

    In a new podcast interview, Lady Gaga praised Bradley Cooper for empowering her during the making of A Star Is Born. “I’ve always appreciated his support,” she said.

  • Biden admin, House GOP scrutinize Ilhan Omar's Islamophobia bill

    Ilhan Omar's bill to combat Islamophobia has pushback from President Biden's administration and House Republicans.

  • An Indiana pastor was 'relieved of duties' after appearing on an HBO drag show

    A pastor in Indiana was replaced after appearing in a televised drag show on HBO. His GoFundMe campaign has already raised $50,000

  • Pair of key Auburn Tigers enter transfer portal

    Bryan Harsin and Auburn now will likely have to replace some key players including RB Tank Bigsby.

  • 'Parasite' actress Park So-dam diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer

    South Korean actor Park So-dam was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer. The statement: Following a health check-up and surgery, Park’s agency “ArtistCompany” revealed that the “Parasite” star is battling papillary thyroid cancer in a statement to CNN. Park was reportedly “very disappointed” to have her illness stop her from attending a promotional tour of her latest film “Special Delivery,” which is set to premier in South Korea on January 12, 2022. "The company would like to once again thank all the people for showing support for 'Special Delivery' and actress Park So Dam, as well as the actors and crew of 'Special Delivery' overcoming this difficult time together," ArtistCompany stated.

  • 2022 Ford Bronco's assisted-driving tech makes off-roading easier for novices

    I'm like the majority of SUV owners: My biggest excursion is to Home Depot. But the 2022 Ford Bronco I tested off-road recently had so much technology that even I was able to plow through sloppy mud trails and crawl over boulders with confidence. The big picture: After 26 years, the iconic Bronco is back, going head-to-head with Jeep's legendary Wrangler. While it's natural to pit them in an all-out battle for market share, Ford wants to grow the segment by drawing inexperienced people like me t

  • 'This is a wake-up call': Rate of Arizona students who go to college drops significantly

    If the patterns continue, more than 75% of current ninth graders will have only a high school diploma or less six years after their class graduates.

  • Past Supreme Court nominees’ stated belief in Roe v. Wade as ‘settled law’ increasingly called into question

    Suddenly, in the Trump era, what had been long debates over the legal precedents set by the landmark cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey became real-life questions for American women as Republicans reached for the goal of rolling back abortion access

  • This State’s Rogue Sheriff Problem Somehow Just Got Worse

    Marlboro County websiteA South Carolina sheriff is facing multiple charges after allegedly ordering a deputy to use his Taser on an inmate already in custody, in a disturbing case that shines a fresh spotlight on a state with a long and sordid history of misconduct by elected lawmen.Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former Deputy David Andrew Cook were both indicted on assault and battery and misconduct charges Tuesday in connection with a May 2020 incident involving Jarrell Lee Johnson

  • Arizona asks U.S. Supreme Court to allow abortion restriction

    The state of Arizona on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow a Republican-backed law that bans abortions performed due to fetal genetic abnormalities such as Down syndrome to go into effect. The emergency request to the justices, made by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, seeks to block part of a September ruling by a federal judge in the state that put the newly enacted measure on hold. The Arizona Medical Association physicians' group and abortion rights advocates were among those filing suit after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in April signed into law the measure banning abortions performed strictly on the basis of genetic disorders detected in the fetus, such as Down syndrome or cystic fibrosis, unless the condition is considered lethal. It is one of a series of Republican-backed abortion restrictions pursued at the state level in recent years.

  • Biden senior adviser for migration leaving the White House

    President Biden's senior adviser for migration Tyler Moran is leaving the White House at the end of January, despite having only taken over the role in July.

  • Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network

    The Biden administration released an ambitious federal strategy Monday to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and bring down the cost of electric cars with the goal of transforming the U.S. auto industry. The $1 trillion infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last month authorizes a nationwide network of charging stations and sets aside $5 billion for states to build them, including $63 million for Maryland. The law also provides an additional $2.5 billion for local grants to support charging stations in rural areas and in disadvantaged communities. Biden’s $2 trillion social and environmental policy bill, now pending in the Senate, includes a $7,500 tax credit to lower the cost of electric vehicles.

  • Jen Psaki Slams Fox News Hosts For Their Jan. 6 Hypocrisy

    The White House press secretary called the actions of Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade "disappointing and, unfortunately, not surprising."

  • GOP Senator Says He Was Elected Fair And Square In 2020 But Won't Admit Biden Was

    Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas said he was "concerned about election integrity" in 2020 but not in the race that led to his own win.

  • House January 6 committee members were dripping with disdain for Mark Meadows' new book

    Members of the House select committee noted how Meadows' decision to stop cooperating coincided with the rollout of "The Chief's Chief."