Judge rejects Trump's motion to dismiss 2020 election interference case

Washington — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected an attempt by former President Donald Trump to dismiss the special counsel's 2020 election interference case against him on the grounds of presidential immunity.

Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Trump cannot be shielded from criminal prosecution after leaving office for alleged conduct from his time in office. The former president argued special counsel Jack Smith's four charges should be dropped on the basis that presidents cannot be charged with a crime.

"Whatever immunities a sitting President may enjoy, the United States has only one Chief Executive at a time, and that position does not confer a lifelong 'get-out-of-jail-free' pass," Chutkan wrote late Friday.

In response to the ruling, a Trump campaign spokesperson told CBS News in a statement that "the corrupt leftists will fail and President Trump will keep fighting for America and Americans, including by challenging these wrongful decisions in higher courts."

Trump is charged with four federal counts, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S., stemming from his alleged effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial in the case is scheduled to begin in March.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Judge sides with Daryl Hall in legal battle with former musical partner John Oates

Iconic chocolate brand linked to child labor in Ghana

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at age 100