Judge: Release video of Buncombe jail detainee Biddix who died, pending objections

ASHEVILLE - Jail video of the medical emergency ending in the 2020 death of detainee Jacob Biddix can be released from the custody of law enforcement, a judge has said.

Release of the video to Biddix's sister, Devon Biddix, is pending objections by sheriff's deputies depicted in the footage. Restrictions placed on the release by Buncombe County Superior Court Judge Karen Eady-Williams include that the video not be posted on social media or on news organizations sites.

Deputies have until Dec. 21, the next hearing, to make objections.

The case involves high-profile issues of deaths of jail detainees — most of whom have not been convicted and are awaiting trial — and public access to law enforcement videos, including body camera footage.

Devon Biddix, who is training to be a nurse and was allowed by law to view the video but not get a copy, could not be reached for comment the day after the hearing, Dec. 15. The day of the hearing she said she believed her brother did not receive adequate medical care and having the footage will help her better understand what happened.

"It blew my mind because when I watched the tape, I saw them wait a good 7 minutes before starting chest compressions," she said.

Jacob Biddix and Devon Biddix as children.

Sheriff Quentin Miller did not object to the limited release of the video, said county staff attorney Curt Euler.

"We just want normal conditions when we release these videos so we are treating everyone the same," Euler said shortly after the hearing.

Bodycam and other law enforcement videos are not public. Prior to Dec. 1, only certain people, including representatives of deceased individuals appearing in footage, could make a written request of the law enforcement agency to view video.

A state law passed this fall raised new barriers to families, saying they must petition a judge to request a viewing. Devon Biddix made her request prior to the new law taking effect.

The law did not change the requirement that only a judge can allow the release of video from the custody of law enforcement.

Buncombe judge won't release body camera footage in police brutality case

Biddix, who was 26 at the time of his death, was in jail on charges of property destruction during summer 2020 racial justice and police brutality protests downtown. He was homeless for nearly three years, something his family said was brought on by drug use and untreated mental illness.

Before his arrest and death her brother's behavior became increasingly erratic and he experienced severe delusions, his sister said. In 2019 he sustained a head injury from a blow from a baseball bat and had an emergency craniotomy. He was prescribed seizure medication, but his family said he did not reliably take it and they had trouble keeping in contact with him.

He collapsed on July 25, 2020, inside the Buncombe County Detention Center and was pronounced dead at Mission Hospital four days later.

The State Bureau of Investigation conducted a probe into the death. After receiving the completed SBI investigation in the summer of 2021 District Attorney Todd Williams said he would not seek charges.

Biddix was among two people who died in the jail in 2020. This year, four have died.

The latest was Faith Denise Cox, 57, who was found unresponsive on the floor of her cell Nov. 19 during officers' supervision rounds, according to a sheriff's press release. Cox was transported to Mission where she was pronounced dead, presumably of natural causes.

An autopsy was ordered and an SBI investigation is underway.

