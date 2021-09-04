Judge released New Zealand extremist despite concerns

NICK PERRY
·3 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A court report about a man in New Zealand who was inspired by the Islamic State group warned he had the motivation and means to commit violent acts in the community and posed a high risk.

The report described the man as harboring extreme attitudes, living an isolated lifestyle, and having a sense of entitlement.

However, a judge's job in July was to sentence the man for the relatively minor crimes he had committed at that time, not for potential future crimes. She decided to release him under the supervision of a mosque leader who promised to try and help.

The fears of authorities were borne out Friday when the man walked into an Auckland supermarket, grabbed a knife and stabbed six people, critically injuring three.

Because police continued to have deep concerns about the man, they had been watching him and following him around the clock. They were able to intervene and shoot him dead within 60 seconds of him beginning his attack.

The court documents begin to tell the story of why the man that authorities feared so much was able to roam free.

However, much of the man’s legal history — including even his name — remains subject to court orders preventing publication.

More pieces of the puzzle likely reside within that hidden legal history, including shortcomings in New Zealand terrorism laws, which experts believe are too focused on punishing crimes and inadequate in dealing with plots.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she is seeking to make the man's full legal history publicly available as soon as possible.

Ardern said the man, a Sri Lankan national, first moved to New Zealand in 2011 and that security agencies began monitoring him in 2016.

According to a sentencing report from July, the man spent three years in prison for unspecified reasons.

This year, a jury found him guilty on two counts of possessing objectionable videos, both of which showed Islamic State group imagery, including the group's flag and a man in a black balaclava holding a semi-automatic weapon.

High Court Judge Sally Fitzgerald described the contents as nasheeds, or religious hymns, sung in Arabic. She said the videos described obtaining martyrdom on the battlefield by being killed for Allah's cause.

The judge said she rejected arguments the man had simply stumbled on the videos and was trying to improve his Arabic. She said an aggravating factor was that he was on bail for earlier, similar offenses and had tried to delete his internet browser history.

However, the videos didn't show violent murders like some Islamic State videos and weren't classified as the worst kind of illicit material.

The judge noted the extreme concerns of police, saying she didn't know if they were right, but “I sincerely hope they are not.”

In the end, Fitzgerald sentenced the man to a year's supervision at an Auckland mosque, where a leader had confirmed his willingness to help and support the man on his release.

The judge also banned the man from owning any devices that could access the internet, unless approved in writing by a probation officer, and ordered that he provide access to any social media accounts he held.

“I am of the view that the risk of you reoffending in a similar way to the charges upon which you were convicted remains high," the judge concluded. “Your rehabilitation is accordingly key.”

Two months later, the man traveled from the mosque to the Countdown supermarket in the suburb of Glen Eden, tailed at a distance by police special tactics officers. Then he unleashed an attack that shocked a nation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand PM Ardern says supermarket stabbing was 'terrorist attack'

    Videos circulating online show panicked shoppers running out of a supermarket in Auckland.

  • Texans WR Brandin Cooks’ biggest role may be as a mentor

    Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has had some success in the NFL, but his next opportunity for success may come as a mentor in 2021.

  • NZ attacker shot dead after wounding at least six

    New Zealand police shot and killed a man on Friday after he stabbed and wounded at least six people in a supermarket in the city of Auckland.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the man a 'violent extremist'."What happened today was despicable. It was hateful. It was wrong. It was carried out by an individual, not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity but an individual person who was gripped by ideology that is not supported here, by anyone or any community."She said he was a supporter of the Islamic State militant group.The attacker, who was not been named, but has been identified as a Sri Lankan national who has lived in the country for 10 years, had been a "person of interest" for about five years, Ardern said, and "monitored constantly." He was killed within 60 seconds of beginning his attack.Police following the man thought he had gone into the supermarket to do some shopping, but he pulled out what one witness described as a large knife and started stabbing people.Police said the attacker was acting alone and they were confident there was no further threat to the public.

  • 'Vaccine snob' travelers flock to Guam for sun, sea and shots

    TUMON, Guam - Passport: check. Coronavirus test: negative. Temperature: normal. Wearing an N95 mask and face shield, Jimmy Lin lugged his bag full of instant noodles and beachwear out of Guam's modest airport one recent afternoon.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "It feels kind of surreal being here," said the 37-year-old from Taiwan, who owns a ski resort in Japan that he hasn't visited since early 2020 because of trav

  • Gang member arrested in connection with Fresno homicide

    Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced the arrest of Abel Tello during a news conference on Friday.

  • Las Vegas Raiders sign RB Peyton Barber off Washington’s practice squad

    Las Vegas signed Peyton Barber off Washington's practice squad on Friday. It's not a difficult loss for the WFT.

  • 2 Chicago officers face firing for roles in 2014 fight allegedly sparked by racial slur

    CHICAGO — Two Chicago police officers who sat on desk duty for nearly seven years while under investigation for a fight in a downtown parking garage allegedly sparked by the use of a racial slur face firing from the department, records show. Late last month, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown moved to dismiss Officers Marc Jarocki and Michael Kelly on several allegations, including ...

  • This Popular Grocery Chain Is Closing More Locations This Month

    Since opening its first store in 1936, grocery chain Giant Eagle has become an integral part of the fabric of countless communities throughout the United States. Now operating over 400 stores in the U.S., the grocery chain's generous rewards program, high-quality store brands, and gas discounts for customers have made it a beloved destination for shoppers.Unfortunately, the harsh financial realities of the COVID pandemic have forced many popular businesses to make tough choices—and Giant Eagle i

  • Jill Biden returns to the classroom, live and in-person

    Among the thousands of teachers heading back to the classroom this fall will be one in Alexandria, Va., who likes her students to call her "Dr. B." Jill Biden is the first first lady to maintain a full-time job outside the East Wing. Soon she'll have another first under her belt: the only first lady to teach a hybrid-learning community college class in the midst of a terrifying surge in a raging global pandemic.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories

  • Gunman holding a baby shoots at three women during road rage clash, Ohio police say

    A 54-year-old woman was hit by a ricocheting bullet during the road rage shooting, police said.

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.

  • Man who shot at cops in unrest over Floyd death is acquitted

    A man charged with attempted murder after firing at Minneapolis police officers in the chaotic protests that followed George Floyd’s death has been acquitted of all charges against him. Jaleel Stallings argued self-defense during his July trial, testifying that he fired at the unmarked white van after he was struck in the chest with what turned out to be a nonlethal rubber bullet fired by police. Stallings, 29, testified that he thought he was being attacked by civilians, had been struck by a bullet and was potentially bleeding out, his attorney, Eric Rice, told The Associated Press on Friday.

  • High Schooler Broke Into a Random Home and Stabbed a Man to Death Between Classes, Police Say

    Courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police DepartmentA Nevada high school student allegedly broke into a random home and stabbed a man to death last week before returning to class just hours after the murder, authorities said.Police said Ethan Goin, 16, randomly stabbed 48-year-old Vergel Guintu in the neck at his home last Friday after the man went to check on a noise that he heard in the house, according to reports.Guintu’s wife and mother-in-law recounted the grisly scene to Las Vegas Metropol

  • Twin baby boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

    Twin baby boys were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina day care center Wednesday. Someone called 911 after finding the babies at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood. Watch part of Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford's press conference here.

  • Freed from prison, Mississippi man sues district attorney

    A Mississippi man freed after nearly 23 years in prison filed a lawsuit Friday against the district attorney who prosecuted him six times in the killings of four people at a small-town furniture store. Curtis Flowers was released in December 2019, about six months after the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out the conviction and death sentence from his sixth trial, which took place in 2010. Justices said prosecutors showed an unconstitutional pattern of excluding African American jurors in the trials of Flowers, who is Black.

  • Court cuts loose woman accused of passing gas, threatening man with knife

    A Florida woman accused of letting one rip has been cut loose. In 2018, Shanetta Yvette Wilson was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on John Walker when he complained about her flatulence in a Broward County Dollar General Store. Her case was finally dismissed this week on account of Walker’s alleged refusal to be deposed, despite being subpoenaed. The Smoking Gun reports the ...

  • Former DA indicted after allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

    Jacquelyn Lee Johnson is accused of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer in her handling of the case, the Georgia attorney general announced.

  • What We Know About Matthew Taylor Coleman––The Q-Anon Believer Who Killed His Kids

    Content warning: child harm Matthew Taylor Coleman was a normal guy. Born in Santa Barbara in 1981, his mother was an artist, and his dad owned a small business. He learned to love the ocean early, and spent his time as a kid sailing, surfing, and spearfishing off the California coast. He earned a BA []

  • Suburban man charged in River North beating caught on video

    A man is charged in an attack on and robbery of two men in River North last weekend which was caught on video

  • Horn-iest Jan. 6 Rioter Cuts a Deal With the Feds

    Stephanie Keith/Reuters​​The “QAnon Shaman”—who notoriously stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 carrying a spear and a bullhorn and wearing a horned headpiece made of coyote skin—has cut a plea deal with the fedsJacob Chansley, 33, was arrested three days after the riots and charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. Since his arrest, he has made headlines for his multiple attempts to get out