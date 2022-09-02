Classified documents were mingled with magazines and clothes at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

A more detailed list of the documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate was released Friday by the federal judge overseeing the former president’s lawsuit seeking a third-party special master to review the records, which FBI agents found stored in a haphazard way that mingled "top secret" records with magazines and articles of clothing.

Aside from the classified materials, the list appears to show the chaotic nature in which thousands of documents were kept, including one box with more than 70 empty folders.

Here's what was recovered in the search:

Overall, the list described 31 confidential documents, 54 "secret" documents and 11 "top secret."

48 empty folders with classified banners and 42 folders marked "return to staff secretary/military aide"

More than 11,000 documents or pictures without classification markings

Nearly 1,673 magazines, newspapers or press clippings

19 articles of clothing or gift items

33 books

The unmarked records were not specifically identified, and it was unclear whether the volume of the material would factor into the judge's decision on whether to appoint a special master to oversee a document review.

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified records at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8 for documents from the Trump administration that may have provided evidence of violations of the Espionage Act or obstruction of justice. Trump filed a lawsuit for a special master to review the documents, to possibly block the Justice Department from documents related to communications from his lawyers or from administration aides.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon released the list while deciding whether to appoint a special master and potentially limit Justice Department access to the documents.

A status report detailing the government's review so far indicated that all materials had undergone a preliminary review.

"The investigative team has reviewed the seized materials in furtherance of its ongoing investigation, evaluating the relevance and character of each item seized, and making preliminary determinations about investigative avenues suggested or warranted by the character and nature of the seized items," prosecutors said.

At least seven boxes of documents, photographs and other materials were taken from the former president's Mar-a-Lago office that included at least 24 classified documents and an array of emptied folders. Two of them were labeled with directions to "return to staff secretary military aide."

The list describes 15 “secret” documents, seven “top secret” documents and 43 empty folders with “classified” banners from a box retrieved from Trump’s office at Mar-a-Lago. Another secret document was found separately in the “45 Office.”

The haphazard nature of the storage was revealed in Box 10, recovered from the Mar-a-Lago storage room. The contents included 32 classified documents along with articles of clothing, magazine clippings, a book and a mix of 255 unidentified records and photographs.

Thousands of pictures were found in boxes in the storage room. The list also featured hundreds of magazines, press articles and other documents without classified markings. Several articles of clothing was retrieved from the storage room.

Contributing: Erin Mansfield and Ella Lee

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump classified documents mixed with magazines, clothes at Mar-a-Lago