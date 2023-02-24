Judge releases man in 1990 slayings of 2 Michigan hunters

This image provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Jeff Titus. The state of Michigan asked a judge Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, to immediately release Titus, who has served nearly 21 years in prison for killing two hunters, saying evidence about an Ohio serial killer's possible role was never disclosed to the defense before trial. (Michigan Department of Corrections via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
9
ED WHITE
·3 min read

DETROIT (AP) — A man was released Friday after serving nearly 21 years in a Michigan prison, freed from a life sentence after state authorities acknowledged that an Ohio serial killer could have been the person who killed two deer hunters in 1990.

“A state of shock,” Jeff Titus, 71, told The Associated Press, moments after walking out of a prison in Coldwater. “Not having handcuffs on or prison blues. I can’t wait to get out and walk in the woods.”

Titus emerged a few hours after a judge threw out his murder convictions under an agreement between the attorney general’s office and the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school.

Titus’ rights were violated at trial in 2002 when his lawyer never was informed that sheriff’s investigators in Kalamazoo County had gathered evidence years earlier against Thomas Dillon, the state's conviction integrity unit said.

Local prosecutors at the time apparently didn’t know about Dillon, either. Attorney General Dana Nessel acknowledged it was “powerful evidence” that might have prevented Titus from being charged.

Titus still could face a second trial, though David Moran of the Innocence Clinic suggested that was very unlikely.

“We believe the case is over,” said Moran, who was present with law students and others when Titus was released.

Prosecutor Jeff Getting agreed that the evidence was “absolutely powerful” but said he needed more time to decide what's ahead.

Doug Estes and Jim Bennett were fatally shot near Titus’ rural property in 1990. Titus was cleared as a suspect — he had been hunting deer 27 miles (43 kilometers) away — but murder charges were filed against him 12 years later, after a new team of investigators had reopened the case.

There was no physical evidence against Titus; prosecutors portrayed him as a hothead who didn’t like trespassers.

In 2018, the Innocence Clinic went to federal court, arguing that Titus' constitutional rights were violated because his trial lawyer was never told about another police theory of how the victims were killed.

Later, while that appeal was pending, Moran made a stunning discovery in dusty boxes at the sheriff's office: a 30-page file from the original investigation that had referred to an alternate suspect. It was Dillon, a Magnolia, Ohio, man who was never charged.

Separately, Dillon was making headlines in Ohio with his arrest in 1993. He pleaded guilty to killing five people in that state who had been hunting, fishing or jogging, from 1989 to 1992. He died in 2011.

The file revealed that a woman and her son, taken to Ohio by investigators, had identified Dillon as the man in a car in a ditch near the Michigan murder scene. The woman also described a car that resembled one owned by Dillon's wife.

A man who had shared a jail cell with Dillon in 1993 told the FBI that Dillon had referred to killing two people in woods, according to the file.

Moran said much credit belongs to Jacinda Davis and Susan Simpson. Davis, at the TV network Investigation Discovery, and Simpson, through the podcast “Undisclosed,” had raised doubts about Titus' guilt and Dillon's possible role.

Moran said their reporting inspired him to go to the sheriff's office where, after six hours, he found the file with “serial killer” written in pencil. Simpson, too, said she saw the file.

“How that information was not part of the file that was provided to the prosecutor's office before charges were authorized and then the trial happened — I don't know whether or not we'll ever have a good answer,” Getting said.

Davis and Simpson were at the prison when Titus was released Friday.

“I've been talking to Jeff on a weekly basis for four years,” Davis said. “To finally meet him in person and give him a hug — you can't put that moment in words.”

Simpson said her work has played a role in the release of five people from prison.

“The next chapter is all theirs to write,” she said.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Recommended Stories

  • 'This Is Harassment': Alex Jones Says the DOJ Wants to Seize His $2,000 Cat

    The hits keep on coming for Alex Jones, the disgraced radio host who peddled lies and conspiracy theories on his show Infowars following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Now having declared bankruptcy following his repeated trials for his misinformation about the mass shooting, Jones is sounding the alarm against the Department of Justice, who he claims wants to take his expensive cat away from him.

  • GOP Ex-Sen. Inhofe Retired Due To Long COVID After Opposing COVID Aid

    The longtime senator from Oklahoma said complications from the virus contributed to his stepping aside.

  • Columbia Property Trust defaults on $1.7B loan partially backed by two San Francisco buildings

    The company is now seeking to restructure its loan for the properties, which are part of a seven-building portfolio worth billions.

  • Man threatening to bomb Hollywood sign calls wrong police: report

    A wannabe criminal apparently called in a threat to police in Hollywood, hoping to instill fear of an impending threat in California. The problem is he called the Hollywood Police Department in Florida.

  • Man gets 46-60 years for killing Detroit officer, 2nd man

    A man who killed a Detroit police officer and another man over four days was sentenced Wednesday to 46-60 years in prison. JuJuan Parks, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the unrelated 2019 deaths of Officer Rasheen McClain and Nathaniel Loyd. Charges in connection with the death of a second man were dismissed under a plea agreement.

  • Janet Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly advance in high stakes, high-spending Supreme Court race

    Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and former Justice Daniel Kelly will face each other in April for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

  • Harvey Weinstein gets 16 more years for rape, sexual assault

    A Los Angeles judge on Thursday sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 16 more years in prison after a jury convicted him of the rape and sexual assault of an Italian actor and model, furthering the fall of the onetime movie magnate who became a #MeToo magnet. The prison term, along with the 23 years he received in 2020 for a similar conviction in New York, amounts to a likely life sentence for the 70-year-old.

  • We Have A Ghost review: David Harbour discovers stranger things in death than in life

    Writer-director Christopher Landon’s Freaky and Happy Death Day 2U cleverly function as Trojan Horses: breezy horror-comedies used to subtly smuggle in palpable amounts of poignancy dealing with familial anxieties. We Have A Ghost is no different in that regard; however, it contains an even slighter degree of heartrending melancholy to match its zany hijinks. Or maybe it just feels that way once we get to the emotional dénouement a full two hours into this tale about an uprooted family finding a

  • 76ers star James Harden reaches out to Michigan State shooting victim after he was left paralyzed

    John Hao, 20, was among those injured when a gunman opened fire at Michigan State earlier this month. He was paralyzed from the waist down.

  • Judge tosses attorney ethics case against Trump ally Sidney Powell

    A Texas judge has thrown out disciplinary charges that state regulators filed last year against pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, finding "numerous defects" in the evidence presented. The State Bar of Texas Commission for Lawyer Discipline sued Powell last March, claiming she "had no reasonable basis" for filing lawsuits challenging U.S. President Joe Biden's victories in key battleground states in the 2020 presidential election. But Judge Andrea Bouressa, of Collin County District Court, said in a decision dated Wednesday that she had difficulties finding evidence that the state bar tried to cite in the case.

  • Tesla can't build in northern Mexico if water is scarce, president says

    Tesla Inc. would be denied permits to build a plant in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, where it has eyed investing, if water is scarce, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. His comments mark the strongest sign yet that his concerns over water supply could become a deal-breaker for Tesla's plans near the U.S.-Mexico border, underscoring critiques from analysts and investors that interference from Lopez Obrador's government is undercutting Mexico's potential as a nearshoring destination serving the U.S. market. "If there's no water, no," Lopez Obrador told reporters, when asked if he would allow the electric vehicle maker led by billionaire Elon Musk to open a plant in Nuevo Leon, a major industrial hub considered a top contender to land the investment.

  • Teen who slashed 13-year-old at River Valley High School has murder charge reduced

    Criminal charges on the teen who was accused of murdering his schoolmate at River Valley High School with an axe have been reduced.

  • Baltimore Will Spend Millions on Black Communities Displaced by 'Highway to Nowhere'

    While the interstate highway system changed the face of the country, there was an ugly sacrifice to get the system built. Hundreds of thousands of Black Americans across the country were displaced due to highway projects. In Baltimore, the Associated Press reported Thursday, federal funds are being spent to try and help fix what was lost there.

  • Harvey Weinstein accuser reveals identity, explains decision to testify

    Though Harvey Weinstein’s recent criminal trial in Los Angeles dealt with accusations from multiple women, the disgraced producer was only convicted in connection to the assault of one woman in particular. Known throughout the trial as “Jane Doe 1,” the survivor, Evgeniya Chernyshova, revealed her identity in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m tired of hiding,” she told the outlet. “I want my life back. I’m Evgeniya, I’ve been raped. This is my story.”

  • UCF students to protest Gov. DeSantis' education policies

    UCF students will protest outside of the Board of Trustees meeting on Friday demanding the board protect their diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

  • Rare blizzard warning in effect in Southern California as winter storm sweeps across country

    The National Weather Service has issued a rare blizzard warning in parts of Southern California. It's the first time some areas have been under one in more than three decades. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans has more.

  • The horrors of ‘Brazil’ are more applicable now than ever, and they're all streaming on Peacock

    Things have not improved since 1985. Terry Gilliam’s haunting and powerful Brazil (currently available on Peacock) has always been prophetic. The proper version, free of meddling from idiotic suits, cements the darkness within. It may have first come out in 1985, but when watched in 2023, it plays out like a warning that nobody listened to. It's no wonder that the powers that be wanted the ending sanitized. Metaphorically (and sometimes rather literally), our world has become the terrifying worl

  • Family of Hmong war hero killed by Minnesota police demands charges

    Family members and community protesters are demanding criminal charges against the St. Paul police officer who shot and killed Yia Xiong, a 65-year-old Hmong war hero. In footage recorded by body cameras worn by officers Noushue Cha and Abdirahman Dahir, police can be seen entering the St. Paul apartment building.

  • Getting remarried? How to blend your family and your finances

    Getting married is an exciting milestone for couples and their families. For couples with children from previous relationships, the excitement—and the financial considerations—may be heightened. Alongside nailing down the guest list and selecting flower arrangements, financial planning conversations should be at the top of any premarital to-do list, and especially for blended families, as they have additional financial matters to consider.

  • DICK’S Sporting Goods is having a massive weekend sale — here’s what’s worth grabbing

    Stock up on gear for the end of winter or the beginning of spring on sale.