Judge releases transcripts from Pridgeon hearing

Apr. 26—Brittany Anderson said it was not possible anyone other than Jarron Deajon Pridgeon killed her children.

In the official transcript from the August 2021 preliminary hearing against Pridgeon obtained by the Phoenix on Monday, Anderson testified under cross-examination that the only other adult in the residence at 903 Indiana St., Pridgeon's brother Javarion Lee, was already dead.

"Is it possible that Javarion killed your children?" asked defense attorney Gretchen Mosley.

"No," Anderson said.

"Why not?" Mosley said.

"Because he was already dead, too," Anderson said.

Jarron Pridgeon, 27, is accused of killing five children ages 2-9 and his brother on Feb. 2, 2021. He's charged with six counts of first-degree murder in all of those deaths. He also is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for allegedly shooting Anderson. Additionally, Pridgeon has been charged with possessing a firearm after felony conviction or during probation.

The preliminary hearing took place Aug. 9 and 11, in District Judge Bret Smith's courtroom.

During her testimony under direct examination by then-district attorney Orvil Loge, Anderson told the court that she couldn't remember much of the day or the time leading up to the early morning hours of Feb. 2.

"I remember Jarron and his brother were talking in the hallway — I was between them," Anderson said under oath, according to the transcript. "I don't know who attacked me, but if you say I didn't get shot, then I got hit two times in the head with something and then I fell in the hallway...and I was back in the room with my children.

"Then, I remember this arm being held up high and it was paralyzed. I couldn't move my arm. I seen Jarron walking in from the kitchen saying, 'I shouldn't have done that.'"

Anderson was the last of five witnesses called during the two days of the hearing, and the only one who wasn't a Muskogee Police officer. However, as Mosley later claimed in a status hearing earlier this month, Anderson was the state's star witness, and her cross-examination of Anderson occupied 75 pages of the 268-page transcript.

On the first day of the hearing, the state called four Muskogee police officers to testify — Lt. Todd Cumbey, Officers Dustin Wisdom and Greg Foreman and Sgt. Emily Pippin. Cumbey, Wisdom and Foreman testified to the state of Pridgeon at the time immediately following the shooting, and Pippin testified as to the crime scene.

Mosley asked Foreman what he could remember Pridgeon saying immediately after his apprehension. She focused on Foreman writing in his report "seven shockers."

"How many times would you say he muttered that 'seven shockers' and meditation thing to you?" Mosley said.

"I don't know about the meditation thing," Foreman said. "The seven shockers, I believe he said a couple of times, that I recall."

"Do you remember him telling you that the government was coming for your kids?" Mosley said.

"I remember him saying something about the government," he said. "I don't know exactly what he said."

"Do you recall him telling you that he had failed his kids?"

"I don't recall that," Foreman said.

Smith closed the hearing to the public having authorized the combining of a juvenile action with the criminal action. KatieBeth Gardner, an attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press representing the Phoenix, filed a motion opposing the closing of the hearing and requested a copy of the transcript.

District Judge Timothy King ruled in the Phoenix's favor on Sept. 2, ordering the release of the transcript after review once it was completed and redacting material related to the juvenile case. After giving the court reporter a 30-day notice to produce the transcript, King filed a citation for contempt against retired court reporter Mark Woods for failure to produce the transcript.

King dismissed the citation on April 12 when Woods' daughter revealed that her father was in hospice care, and she handed over the transcript. After Jessyca Guerra, a certified shorthand reporter for the state of Oklahoma, transcribed the recordings for King, he delivered the files to the Phoenix on Monday.

Pridgeon is expected to appear in court for another status hearing at 9 a.m. June 14.