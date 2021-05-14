Judge to remain on Hibbing murder trial

May 14—A judge whose impartiality was questioned by defense attorneys declined to remove herself from a Hibbing murder trial and received the backing of the district's chief judge.

The pair of rulings this month mean Judge Rachel Sullivan will remain on the case of Jerome Dionte Spann, who faces a mandatory life term if convicted of premeditated murder in the Christmas Day 2018 shooting death of 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth.

Defense attorney Elizabeth Polling filed a motion in April asking Sullivan to step aside from the case, citing the judge's disclosure of professional and personal ties to the homicide's lead investigator, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Special Agent Paul Gherardi.

According to documents, Gherardi handled process serving for the judge's former law firm and currently coaches youth hockey with her husband; their children are also friends.

Polling argued that Sullivan's impartiality could be questioned because she would be not only be presiding over proceedings but also rendering a verdict. Spann in March waived his right to a jury, allowing the judge to instead serve as the sole fact-finder at a bench trial.

But Sullivan said in a five-page order last week that she "does not believe that the connection to Agent Gherardi impairs the court's ability to be fair or gives rise to an appearance of impropriety."

The judge also noted that she had disclosed the information to prosecutors and Spann, who was not yet represented by counsel, at a January 2019 hearing, with a defense attorney in March 2019 indicating she had discussed the disclosure with the defendant and chose not to seek the judge's removal.

Sullivan, in denying the defense motion, referred the matter to 6th Judicial District Chief Judge Michael Cuzzo for further review of whether she should be disqualified. Cuzzo declined to hold a hearing on the issue, affirming the denial on Tuesday.

"Defendant's questioning of Judge Sullivan's impartiality is speculative and not reasonable," Cuzzo wrote. "Judge's are expected to 'make decisions solely on the merits of the case before them,' and approach cases with a neutral and objective disposition. The mere circumstances of Judge Sullivan's past professional relationship with Agent Gherardi, and current indirect social relationship with him, does not convince this court that Judge Sullivan has any actual bias."

The chief judge added that Sullivan's repeated disclosures of her contacts with the witness "demonstrates her awareness of the stringent ethical standards that guide judicial conduct. It also demonstrates her willingness and ability to abide by those standards."

A new trial date is expected to be set at a scheduling conference May 24. Spann, 32, remains in the St. Louis County Jail on $500,000 bail.

Prosecutors allege that Spann exited an SUV shortly after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 25, 2018, and fired into a group of people standing outside a residence at 2408 Third Ave. E. in Hibbing.

McBeth was hit three times — in the chest, shoulder and forearm — according to a criminal complaint. The defendant allegedly continued firing another four or five rounds, striking 25-year-old Jamien Stuckey and nearly wounding another man before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the shooting came amid a feud between Spann and McBeth. A Hibbing police officer testified to a grand jury that he had responded to Spann's residence a day before the killing after the defendant called 911 to report McBeth "banging on his door and threatening to assault him."

Other witnesses testified that Spann had been carrying a handgun and had been threatening McBeth's life in the weeks before the killing.

Polling has said Spann intends to rely on an alibi defense at trial, indicating the defense would introduce evidence that he was gathered with family members at a St. Paul cemetery when the shooting occurred.