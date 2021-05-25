  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A judge reminded everyone that Steve Bannon was accused of taking $1 million from a border wall fundraising scheme while approving Trump's pardon

Jacob Shamsian
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
steve bannon smiling
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon wearing his customary two shirts as he exits the Manhattan Federal Court on August 20, 2020 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

  • A judge dismissed an indictment against Steve Bannon months after former President Trump pardoned him.

  • The judge's written order took pains to detail the allegations against Bannon, however.

  • Prosecutors say he took more than $1 million from a border wall fundraising scheme.

  • Sign up for the 10 Things in Politics daily newsletter.

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed an indictment against Steve Bannon, formally approving former president Donald Trump's pardon of his onetime campaign strategist - and noted in the court order that Bannon allegedly took more than $1 million from people who thought they were donating to Trump's US-Mexico border wall.

"By October 2019 ... Bannon and the other defendants received hundreds of thousands of dollars each, which they used on personal expenses such as travel, hotels, and personal credit card debt," Judge Analisa Torres wrote in her order.

The order follows months of legal wrangling after Trump pardoned Bannon, his former chief White House strategist and top 2016 campaign official, shortly before he left office.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York brought wire fraud and money laundering charges against Bannon in August 2020, alleging he participated in a scheme that funneled money from the "We Build a Wall" fundraiser to enrich himself.

The fundraiser, launched during a 2018 government shutdown, ultimately brought in $25 million that was supposed to go toward building a US-Mexico border wall.

Prosecutors also charged Trump supporters Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea, all of whom Trump did not pardon and may still go to trial.

In a separate case, federal prosecutors in Florida filed an indictment against Kolfage alleging he broke tax laws in taking money from the wall scheme.

The judge reiterated the allegations against Bannon in her order

In her written order, Torres dismissed the indictment against Bannon, but took pains to detail the role prosecutors said he played in the scheme in a lengthy "background" section.

"Unbeknownst to donors, within days of the launch of We Build the Wall, Bannon, Kolfage, and Badolato, among others, agreed that Kolfage would be paid '$100k upfront [and] then 20 [per] month,'" Torres wrote, citing the original indictment. "In one of a variety of ways, Bannon agreed to pass payments from We Build the Wall to Kolfage through a nonprofit Bannon controlled ... In making this agreement, Bannon made clear that there would be 'no deals [he did]n't approve.'"

Bannon previously denied all the charges against him, as have Kolfage, Badolato, and Shea.

steve bannon trump
Steve Bannon and then-President Donald Trump at the White House in 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Torres' order points out that Bannon took more than $1 million from the "We Build a Wall" organization after he asked Kolfage to send him money - and then used the money for personal expenses.

"Bannon, apart from using these funds to pay Kolfage's secret salary, used 'a substantial portion . . . for personal uses and expenses unrelated to We Build the Wall,'" the judge wrote.

After Trump's pardon, prosecutors asked Torres to remove Bannon from the case rather than dismissing the indictment entirely. Torres, siding with Bannon's attorney, ruled that legal precedent required her to dismiss the indictment.

"It is not the practice of this district to remove a defendant from the docket without a resolution of the indictment," Torres wrote.

"The judge clearly reached the right result," Bannon's attorney, Robert Costello, said in a statement to the Washington Post. "An unconditional pardon should always result in the dismissal of the indictment. Finality should result in finality."

The Manhattan District Attorney's office is also investigating Bannon's finances as part of a fraud investigation into "We Build a Wall," according to CNN. Trump's pardon covers only federal crimes, and would not apply to state-level charges that the DA's office could bring.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. judge dismisses indictment against ex-Trump adviser Bannon, cites pardon

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Steve Bannon, the onetime top strategist for former President Donald Trump and recipient of a presidential pardon, on Tuesday won dismissal of an indictment accusing him of defrauding donors to a fund to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan said dismissal was "the proper course" in light of the pardon, which Bannon received in the final hours of Trump's presidency. Prosecutors had argued that instead of dismissing the indictment, the judge should merely dismiss Bannon as one of the four defendants.

  • Bill Gates' money manager reportedly told a Black employee she lived 'in the ghetto,' made sexual comments about female colleagues, and was accused of exposing himself to a bike-shop manager

    Former employees at the Gates' money management firm accused Michael Larson of judging female employees on attractiveness, the NYT reports.

  • Montana woman who killed ex-husband after she said he attempted rape has charges cleared

    Rachel Bellesen said she met with her ex-husband because he threatened to harm one of their children before attempting to rape her.

  • Susan Collins to support breaking Jan. 6 commission filibuster

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) will vote against a filibuster that would block the formation of a commission to examine the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, The Hill and Politico reported Wednesday. The moderate Republican wants a commission, but isn't sold on the House-passed bill that would create the commission in its current iteration. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) are on board with Collins' changes, Politico notes, and Sens.

  • Brad Raffensperger's endorsement of a Georgia ballot inspection highlights GOP's election integrity conundrum

    Despite his continuous dismissals of former President Donald Trump's false allegations of widespread voter fraud, Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) says he supports a new judge-approved inspection of all absentee ballots in Fulton County, despite multiple recounts and audits having already taken place. Allowing it, he argued, will increase transparency, "restore confidence" in the voting process, and "hopefully put this to bed." The Washington Post's Greg Sargent, however, suggested Raffensperger is missing the point, even if his reasoning is "well-meaning."

  • Karine Jean-Pierre makes history giving White House briefing

    Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday became the first openly gay woman to deliver the White House press briefing and only the second Black woman in history to take on the role. Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, had briefed reporters aboard Air Force One, but Wednesday marked her first time before the lectern for a televised briefing. “It’s a real honor to be standing here today,” Jean-Pierre told reporters, when asked about her historic turn.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre makes history as the first Black woman in three decades to hold the White House press briefing

    Jean-Pierre's appearance on Wednesday comes after press secretary Jen Psaki has made clear that she plans to step down from her role next year.

  • Woman who falsely accused Black bird watcher in Central Park sues ex-employer

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The white woman who falsely told police that a Black bird-watcher threatened her in New York City's Central Park sued her former employer Franklin Templeton, saying it fired her without doing a fair investigation and falsely portrayed her as racist. Amy Cooper said in a Tuesday night complaint that Franklin Templeton's actions following the May 25, 2020, encounter substantially harmed her career, and caused such severe emotional distress that she became suicidal. Cooper, 41, who had been an insurance portfolio manager, is seeking unspecified damages for race and gender discrimination, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

  • Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly Recalls Being Hospitalized for PTSD After Sexual Assault

    On a podcast, Gordon Ramsay's 21-year-old daughter Holly recalled undergoing mental health treatment after being sexually assaulted and praised her dad and the rest of her family for their support.

  • Couple discovers massive 'lava tube' running beneath their house: 'What could go wrong?'

    A couple in Oregon said they discovered a secret "lava tube" running underneath their home.

  • School apologizes for stating falsely in yearbook Trump was not impeached

    ‘Political inaccuracies’ in Arkansas junior high school yearbook included saying racial protests in US were ‘Black Lives Matter riots’ Yearbook included a photograph of the deadly 6 January insurrection in Washington DC captioned: ‘Trump supporters protest at the Capitol,’ were ‘both biased and political’. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters A school principal in Arkansas has apologized for “political inaccuracies” in a yearbook falsely stating that Donald Trump was not impeached and that last year’s racial protests in the US were “Black Lives Matter riots”. Josh Thompson, principal of Bentonville’s Lincoln junior high school, admitted that some of the contents of the yearbook, which also included a photograph of the deadly 6 January insurrection in Washington DC captioned: “Trump supporters protest at the Capitol,” were “both biased and political”. In a letter sent to students and parents, Thompson said the yearbook “does not represent our values nor meet LJHS and Bentonville Schools’ standards for quality and excellence.” The letter did not address how the false statements and political opinions came to be published, but promised the school would “evaluate its vetting process for all yearbook content to ensure future publications are of the highest quality”. In many US schools, yearbooks are produced by students under the supervision of teachers, often during journalism classes. The Lincoln yearbook featured a photograph of an unidentified group next to an overturned car, with the caption: “Black Lives Matter riots Started in Minneapolis in may of 2020 [sic]”; and a separate photograph of the former president with his fists clenched and the caption: “President Trump WAS NOT impeached.” In reality, Trump was the first president to be impeached twice, in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and again this year for inciting the Capitol insurrection. “We can and will do better to provide a quality yearbook to students that can be a cherished item as they reminisce about their time at [the] school,” Thompson said, offering his “deepest apologies” and a refund to parents who had bought one. A spokesperson for the Bentonville school district declined to answer questions from the Guardian, stating that the principal’s letter would be its only comment. The Arkansas controversy follows another yearbook scandal earlier this week in which a Florida high school was criticized for digitally altering dozens of images of female students to hide their chests and shoulders. A teacher at Bartram Trail high school in St Johns admitted manipulating 80 photographs of girls she considered inappropriately dressed, while leaving images of male students, including one of a swimming team attired only in bathing trunks, untouched. The school also offered refunds.

  • Trump's advisers reportedly in 'cloud of nerves' over Manhattan grand jury

    Former President Donald Trump's team is more nervous than usual now that prosecutors have convened a grand jury in an investigation into Trump and organization executives, Politico reported Wednesday. "There's definitely a cloud of nerves in the air," said an adviser to Politico. The shift in attitude compared to what Politico calls "the typical barrage of legal issues surrounding Trump," is reportedly attributed to fears that Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, whose taxes are under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, will "flip."

  • Trailblazing coach Katie Sowers moving from 49ers to Chiefs

    No hard feelings from Super Bowl LIV, we hope.

  • Megabank CEOs grilled by both sides of Capitol Hill on climate, racial equity matters

    The Georgia voting law and the fossil fuel industry were focal points of a heated Senate Banking Committee interrogation of the six largest banks' CEOs.

  • German scientist believes he's found solution to blood clots linked to AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

    Rolf Marschalek, a professor at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, claims he's identified the cause of rare blood clots linked to the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. Marschalek said his research zeroed in on the vaccines' adenovirus vectors, which "send the spike protein into the cell nucleus rather than the cytosol fluid inside the cell where the virus normally produces proteins."

  • As drought worsens, tensions erupt over control of SoCal's largest water supplier

    The choice of Adel Hagekhalil to lead the Metropolitan Water District is exposing deep disagreements.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Don't Have Custody of Their Kids

    It all goes back to a 300-year-old rule.

  • Derrick Rose on Trae Young: 'You want to talk s--t, talk s--t. It's alright, but next game it's going to be tougher' | Knicks News Conference

    Knicks guard Derrick Rose had some strong comments when asked about Hawks guard Trae Young ahead of their Game 2 matchup. Rose said Trae Young can talk all of the smack he wants but the Knicks will be ready and Young is going to have a tougher time against them.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources