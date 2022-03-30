Judge removes Leschinskie from public office

Mar. 30—Shamokin councilman Joe Leschinskie cannot hold the office he was elected to last fall, a Northumberland County judge ruled on Wednesday.

President Judge Charles Saylor ruled Leschinskie's 2009 conviction of possession with intent to deliver is an "infamous crime" and Saylor said he cannot "change the law."

Saylor told Leschinskie he can serve the community in many ways but he cannot hold the office.

Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution states that "no person hereafter convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, shall be eligible to the General Assembly, or capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this commonwealth." Leschinskie in 2009 pleaded guilty to two felony cases of drug possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Leschinskie, 37, was sworn in as a city councilman on Jan. 3. He was elected in November with the second-most votes for two seats in the Shamokin Council race.

This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.