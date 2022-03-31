UPDATE Judge removes Leschinskie from public office

Mar. 31—SUNBURY — Shamokin City Councilman Joe Leschinskie cannot hold the office he was elected to in the fall after a Northumberland County judge's ruling Wednesday.

President Judge Charles Saylor ruled Leschinskie's 2009 felony conviction of possession with intent to deliver is an "infamous crime" and according to the Pennsylvania Constitution, it bans Leschinskie from holding the seat.

Saylor said he cannot "change the law."

Saylor told Leschinskie prior to the ruling that Leschinskie can serve the community in many ways but he cannot hold the office.

Article II Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution states that "no person hereafter convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime, shall be eligible to the General Assembly, or capable of holding any office of trust or profit in this commonwealth." Leschinskie in 2009 pleaded guilty to two felony cases of drug possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Leschinskie said he will be appealing Saylor's decision.

"I'm very disappointed in today's ruling," he said. "I have been the poster child for rehabilitation for the last 14 years. I paid my debt to society. I continue to help people every day and the people of Shamokin lost a person that was in city hall fighting for them every day."

Leschinskie was sworn in as a city councilman on Jan. 3.

Leschinskie holding public office is not a criminal act, but it does fall under the jurisdiction of the district attorney's office first. If a judge finds Leschinskie broke the law, the result would be removal from office, according to the law.

District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he filed the motion to remove Leschinskie from office because it is the duty of his office to uphold the laws.

Matulewicz said the entire case was based on whether or not possession with the intent to deliver was an infamous crime and Saylor said he believed it was.

Inside the courtroom, Leschinskie had several friends and family members as well as Shamokin Mayor Richard Ulrich, who said he was there to support Leschinskie. He and Leschinskie ran as a team in the fall.

"First and foremost I am very disappointed because one of the things that bother me the most is I thought we were a society that when you pay your debt you're square," he said after the hearing. "Joe (Leschinskie) paid his debt and has not been in trouble since. All he wanted to do is serve the community he lives in and now we lost a councilman who deeply cares."

Ulrich and City Council members have 30 days to fill the vacant seat, Ulrich said.

"We will have special meetings to discuss what we will do next," he said. "We will wait to receive the official action from the court before we move ahead on anything."