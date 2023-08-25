Judge reschedules hearing for Konkle case

Aug. 24—FLOYD COUNTY — A motion to dismiss a civil lawsuit against Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle has been extended.

In April, Floyd County resident Charlie Moon filed a petition against Konkle related to her temporary residency in Harrison County. He is requesting for Konkle's seat to be vacated, alleging that her residency outside of Floyd County from October 2022 to April 2023 should result in the forfeiture of her elected office.

In May, Konkle filed a motion to dismiss the case. A hearing on the motion to dismiss began Thursday, but Floyd County Circuit Court Special Judge Kyle Williams rescheduled the hearing for Sept. 28 in Floyd County due to new arguments that will be presented to the court.

After separating from her ex-husband, Konkle moved away from her previous home in Floyd County, and she temporarily lived at her sister's property in Lanesville while waiting for the construction of a new home in Georgetown. In November 2022, Konkle, a Republican, was re-elected to the Floyd County Council District 4 seat in an uncontested race.

Attorney Jeremy Rogers of Dinsmore & Shohl LLP is representing Konkle in the case. He said the court's extension of the motion to dismiss gives the parties "additional time to present the law in writing on that issue before we reconvene."

He said the new argument is that Moon does not have "proper standing to bring this lawsuit" since he lives in a different district than Konkle. Moon lives in Floyd County District 1, and Konkle lives in District 4.

"Our argument is that Indiana law only allows a prosecuting attorney or someone who claims a right to hold the public office in question — it only allows those two categories of people to file claims like this with courts," Rogers said. "And the plaintiff in this case does not satisfy either of those categories."

Attorney Michael Wilder of Gillenwater Law Firm represented Moon at the Thursday proceeding. He said Konkle's counsel brought up issues that he and Williams "were not aware of" and the judge moved the hearing "so that there is time to brief and get familiar with the issues."

Moon declined to comment following Thursday's decision to reschedule the hearing. Konkle said she is "looking forward to our day in court."

The petition filed by Moon cites state statute requiring county officers to live in their respective counties, alleging that Floyd County residents are "harmed' by having an "unqualified person" voting on financial matters on the county council.

In the motion to dismiss the case, Rogers emphasizes the temporary nature of Konkle's residency in Harrison County, saying state law does not indicate that she would lose her residency.

"Councilwoman Konkle's temporary lodging in Harrison County was solely because she was 'preparing to purchase or occupy a residence' and was therefore temporary, a scenario which Indiana statute expressly holds does not change Councilwoman Konkle's legal residence from Floyd County to Harrison County," the motion to dismiss states.

The motion to dismiss also describes Moon's petition as "moot" since Konkle is now living at a permanent home in Floyd County.

In addition to the pending civil litigation, Moon also filed complaints against Konkle earlier this year with the Floyd County Election Board related to the residency issue and campaign finance forms.

In June, the election board issued Konkle fines related to a late campaign finance form but did not take action related to the residency complaint.

In July, WFPL News reported that Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull is conducting a review of potential criminal charges against Konkle after being appointed as a special prosecutor in the case.

In 2022, Moon, a Republican, ran for Floyd County Council District 1 but lost to Democratic incumbent Tony Toran. Moon is also the husband of Republican Floyd County Council member Connie Moon.

In February, the Indiana 9th District GOP censured Konkle following a complaint about her vote in support of a Democratic vice president on the county council. The censure blocks her from running in a Republican primary for the next five years.