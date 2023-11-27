Judge reschedules McCann's fraud trial for February after he decides to represent himself

The trial of a former state senator and gubernatorial candidate indicted on federal wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion charges will be resumed in February after the proceedings were continued Monday.

William "Sam" McCann is scheduled to appear before Judge Colleen Lawless of the Central District of Illinois on Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. A bench trial had been slated for Monday, but McCann asked to represent himself pro se, waiving his right to be represented by an attorney. Lawless, who presided over the hearing, granted the request, stating that granting the continuance outweighed the right to a speedy trial.

Previously, McCann had been represented by attorneys Charles Schierer, of East Peoria and Michael Sweis, of Downers Grove.

McCann is accused of misusing more than $200,000 worth of campaign funds over a five-year period from May 2015 to June 2020 on a variety of items including new cars, motor home, trailers, a family vacation in Colorado, and to pay personal expenses, such as mortgages and personal loans.

He is also accused of falsifying a series of D-2 expenditure reports to the Illinois State Board of Elections during the five-year period.

McCann had been elected to the Illinois General Assembly in 2010 as a Republican, winning the 49th Senate District over incumbent Democrat Deanna Demuzio.

He won re-election twice unopposed in the 50th Senate District – which included portions of Springfield and Sangamon County – before running for governor in 2018 as a candidate of the then-newly established Conservative Party.

The party was to provide an option for disaffected conservatives upset with the leadership of then-Gov. Bruce Rauner, who had provided support for issues such as abortion rights, in opposition to many Republicans.

McCann won 192,527 statewide votes, nearly 5% of the total – and did well in rural areas, garnering over 30% of the vote in Greene, Scott, and Pike counties, outperforming Democrat JB Pritzker in each of them. Pritzker defeated Rauner by nearly 714,000 votes to win the first of two terms as governor.

McCann has not since returned to politics. If convicted of the charges, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Former Illinois state senator McCann's fraud trial moved to February