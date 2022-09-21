Judge reschedules recusal hearing in El Paso Walmart shooting case

A hearing on a motion to recuse Judge Sam Medrano in the Walmart shooting case was delayed until next week after the El Paso District Attorney's Office asked for more time to gather witnesses.

During Monday's hearing, Assistant El Paso District Attorney Curtis Cox asserted that the defense's plan to present evidence related to a Sept. 13 status hearing was new to him and he did not have the witnesses on hand to rebut the defense's claims.

"I had no idea that you were going to seek to present testimony that I have witnesses who can contradict it, but I was not aware (that) was going to be part of this hearing ...," Cox said. "Now that I'm aware of that, I simply need time to gather the witnesses who might be able to rebut ...."

However, attorneys for Joe Spencer, who is representing the defendant, said that the District Attorney's Office began talking about having Medrano pulled from the case as early as July 1.

"This is not something new to them," the defense said. "This is something they've been preparing for at least two and a half months."

"And you would think the state would be ready to go forward," the defense continued. "We are ready to go today. It's clear from the inadequacies in this motion that they are looking for any reason ... to continue this case."

In the end, visiting Judge Sid Harle granted the continuance request and rescheduled the hearing for Sept. 27.

A motion filed earlier this month by the District Attorney's Office raised questions about Medrano's impartiality in the case on what appeared to be disagreements with District Attorney Yvonne Rosales over personnel changes, the timing of case filings and her public communications about the case, among other issues.

In a Sept. 9 motion, Assistant District Attorney Curtis Cox requests that Medrano recuse himself from the capital murder case. The 57-page motion filed by the senior division chief for the DA's Office highlights the growing tension between the district attorney and the judge.

Story continues

Defendant Patrick Crusius faces one count of capital murder of multiple persons and 22 counts of aggravated assault in the 409th state district court ‒ Medrano's court ‒ in the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. The hate-fueled attack targeted Hispanic people and resulted in the deaths of 23.

In deliberating the recusal, Harle is tasked with determining "whether a reasonable member of the public at large would have ... a reasonable doubt that the judge is actually impartial," according to the civil procedure and case precedent cited in Cox's motion.

El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales holds a news conference on the Walmart case July 29, 2021, at the El Paso County Courthouse.

Allegations of 'ridicule,' intent 'to embarrass' new DA

The motion outlines a series of claims, chronologically, that begin right after Rosales took office as district attorney for the state's 34th Judicial District in El Paso.

In 2021, Medrano expressed dissatisfaction with the newly elected DA's personnel assignments to his court after Rosales let go numerous attorneys who worked for her predecessor, Jaime Esparza, according to Cox's motion. The former DA held office as El Paso's top prosecutor for nearly 30 years.

Medrano was "dissatisfied enough with these changes that he eventually requested and received a completely different set of prosecutors" from Rosales. Cox alleges that the judge's criticism of Rosales' personnel decisions constituted "ridicule of DA Rosales' decision-making."

The pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 were quiet in the case, as neither Medrano, defense attorneys nor prosecutors made any motions nor requested any hearings.

During a July 2022 status hearing, Medrano issued a gag order restraining parties from talking about the case outside the courtroom setting.

The gag order, entered into the record minutes before the hearing, according to the motion, came after Rosales made statements to the media in June that she would like to see the state case go to trial "by the summer of 2023."

Cox alleges Medrano allowed more extensive comments to the media by Esparza, without issuing a gag order.

Cox questions why, during the hearing, Medrano directed questions at Rosales instead of John Briggs, the lead attorney on the Walmart shooting case. Briggs has experience with prosecuting capital murder cases; Rosales, Cox said, "had never worked on a death penalty case."

Cox also claims in the motion that Medrano's "intention was not to actually gather information, but was instead to embarrass DA Rosales in front of the members of the media who had been allowed to assemble in the jury box."

These and other allegations indicate Medrano developed "a personal animus against DA Rosales," according to the motion.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Judge reschedules recusal hearing in El Paso Walmart shooting case