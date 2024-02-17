Judge reserves ruling in request for grand jury records in 2014 Charlotte prison death

Matthew Walker, 46, (right) stands next to sister Mae Atkins, 60, of Clewiston. Walker died in custody at the Charlotte County Correctional Institute in 2014.

The grieving family of a man killed in state custody nearly nine years ago said they're hopeful after a judge Thursday reserved ruling on whether the grand jury instructions and other records in the case can be transcribed and released.

The motion, filed by Colleen MacAlister on behalf of Christopher Crowley, seeks the release of the grand jury records in the case of the 2014 death of Matthew Walker, 46, while he was an inmate at the Charlotte County Correctional Institute.

Crowley ran for state attorney in the Republican primary against State Attorney Amira Fox in 2018. He seeks the materials in his defense for a Florida Bar complaint then-State Attorney Steve Russell filed against him in 2018 involving statements Crowley made about Fox.

Crowley said he doesn’t object to redactions of the records. According to the motion, Crowley said he'd assume the associated costs.

Crowley has also filed a lawsuit against the Charlotte Clerk of Court seeking the transcripts.

Walker's family was present in the courtroom Thursday.

"We have been angry that we know that it was murder and that nothing was done about it," Walker's sister, Mae Atkins, 60, told The News-Press.

In 2015, a grand jury in Charlotte County failed to indict prison staffers for Walker's death.

In a report released by the State Attorney's Office in July 2015, grand jurors called the death of Walker "tragic, senseless and avoidable."

Walker died on April 11, 2014, after correctional officers beat him after he mouthed off to an officer for waking him up for a room check.

Walker was woken up around midnight because a cup and a magazine were out of place in the cell he shared with a second inmate, the report indicates.

His cellmate testified that Walker woke up and said, "This is crazy. You are waking me up about a cup."

Because of Walker's response, the corrections officer called for backup, the 2015 report indicates.

A corrections officer then used his boot to crush Walker's larynx, causing his throat to swell shut.

Louise Salcedo, 85, one of the grand jurors assigned to decide whether prison guards were liable in Walker's death, in 2015 revealed to a local news outlet that prosecutors, "improperly and inappropriately" discouraged panel members from indicting the perpetrators.

Should grand jury proceeding be kept secret?

"Generally, grand jury proceedings are to be kept secret," MacAlister said in court. "But nothing in this proceeding is to be kept secret."

MacAlister said the grand jury proceeding has been closed for eight-and-a-half years.

Christopher Crowley: Judge reserves ruling on whether U.S. Supreme Court case applies locally

On Aug. 31, 2018, Russell filed a "lengthy" complaint against Crowley, MacAlister said.

The Florida Bar complaint followed a series of political advertisements Crowley ran during his primary race against Fox.

"For too long the need for the truth has been overshadowed by the need for secrecy," MacAlister said.

MacAlister said Charlotte Circuit Judge Lisa Porter has the authority to order the transcripts and review them.

She said the charges grand jurors were pondering remain unknown.

Chris Crowley

"These people here deserve to know if what Salcedo said was truth or not," MacAlister said.

MacAlister said they "only want to know what was said."

State attorney opposes disclosure

Douglas Wyler, who represented Fox in the courtroom, said an in-camera review, where the judge examines specific evidence, isn’t necessary.

Wyler asked Porter to "preserve the history of secrecy" in grand jury proceedings.

Grand jury proceedings can only be released by the clerk pursuant to an order from the court.

"For whom is justice to be served?" Wyler asked the court, calling the motion "purely self-serving."

Wyler also called Salcedo a "leaky grand juror," questioning her credibility. He said Salcedo broke her oath.

Fox's counsel said no evidence will "ever be found" of corruption involving the state attorney.

Wyler said grand jury records had never been requested in civil or criminal cases involving Walker's death

State Attorney Amira Fox, pictured above, was present during the Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, hearing in Charlotte County.

"The state attorney here absolutely opposes disclosure," Wyler said.

Wyler said everybody but Salcedo "was fine" with how the grand jury was conducted.

"This can set a bad precedent," Wyler said. "This can have a very slippery slope."

Wyler said the purpose of secrecy is to protect grand jurors and asked Porter to deny the transcription and in-camera review.

Judge questions both sides

Porter, who presided over Thursday's hearing, asked MacAlister which "critical evidence" would help the Florida Bar complaint.

She later asked MacAlister if Salcedo's comments "wouldn’t be in line" with the jury instructions.

MacAlister replied that the "overarching duty" of a grand jury is to indict.

"The crime was so horrific and no one was charged," MacAlister said.

As both exchanged thoughts, Porter asked what justice would be reached with the jury instruction disclosures, to which MacAlister answered Salcedo was a credible reporter

"We have a lot of people in this courtroom that are outraged about what happened in that grand jury” MacAlister said, turning to attendees and pointing at Walker's family and friends present in court.

As Wyler spoke about Salcedo, Porter asked him why newspaper reports weren't valid when they shed light on the proceeding.

Florida Bar complaint filed against Christopher Crowley

The Florida Bar filed a complaint against attorney Christopher Crowley in April 2020 before the Florida Supreme Court alleging violations of bar rules.

The Florida Bar's suit claimed that Crowley, during the 2018 political campaign for state attorney of the 20th Judicial Circuit "publicly disparaged his opponent through various political campaign materials, advertisements, and social media postings," among other rules violations.

At the time, Crowley publicly accused Fox of misconduct and corruption.

Since then, MacAlister said, Fox has refused transcription and in-camera reviews of the grand jury proceeding. Fox on Thursday declined to comment, citing the active case.

Sister says justice not served for slain brother

Atkins said at the time the family filed litigation in her brother's death they didn't know the transcripts could become a tool.

"I came here today because I want to hear and see if they're going to open up the grand jury instructions," Atkins said.

Atkins said the family wants to understand why no one was indicted "when it was clearly murder."

"Even the medical examiner listed it as homicide," Atkins said. "So, if it's a homicide, then why wasn't anyone indicted?"

Atkins said authorities claimed they didn't know which prison guard was the perpetrator.

"Everyone that was in that cell should have been charged because they have a duty to protect," Atkins said.

Atkins said other inmates' families called her to tell her what had happened. She said inmates' families told her Walker was handcuffed while an alleged illegal search ensued in the middle of the night.

"Why they started beating on him, I don't know," Atkins said. "But they said he was screaming for help and next thing you know they didn't hear anything else."

Atkins said a nurse on scene didn't render aid.

After her brother's death, Atkins said she contacted internal affairs, who came to investigate at the family's home following Walker's death.

Atkins said she never received Walker's belongings after he died in custody.

"Every time I call I can never get anyone to give me answers," Atkins said. "That bothered me."

Crowley's attempts bring closure to Walker family

Atkins said Crowley's attempts to have the proceedings transcribed bring "some sense of closure" to the family, who didn't know the jury instructions could be released.

"The fact that they've gone this far with it makes me think they're hiding something, that there are reasons for them to have indicted," Atkins said.

Atkins said she's curious as to whether court officials or authorities will share more details with the family, if the proceeding is released.

"If they can do this and get away with it, then where's the law?" Atkins asked. "What is the law for? What is it for? Where's the justice?"

