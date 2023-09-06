Judge resigned after criticism in Parkland case. She’s now joining the family business

The judge who oversaw the Parkland school shooter’s death penalty trial has found a new job at her father’s law firm after resigning from the bench amid criticism in her handling of the case.

Elizabeth Scherer, a Broward Circuit Court judge for a decade, is now a partner at Conrad & Scherer, which was founded by her father William R. Scherer, Jr. Her brother William R. Scherer, III also joined the firm as a senior partner.

“Supporting my dad’s law firm is an exciting honor and privilege for me,” she said in a statement.

Scherer retired from the bench in June, months after the Florida Supreme Court granted a Death Row inmate’s request to disqualify her from his case due to her actions during the Parkland trial.

The state’s highest court sided with the inmate, recognizing that Scherer left the bench in her judicial robe after sentencing the Parkland school shooter to life and hugged family members of victims and members of the prosecution team, including Assistant State Attorney Steven Klinger, who was also tasked with the Death Row inmate’s case.

The court’s opinion said that the inmate argued that Scherer showing ”sympathy with the state that was linked to the outcome of another capital case, would create in a reasonably prudent person a well-founded fear of not receiving a fair and impartial proceeding.”

In July, Scherer was reprimanded by the Florida Supreme Court for her actions during the Parkland case.

“In limited instances during this unique and lengthy case, Judge Scherer allowed her emotions to overcome her judgment,” the statement said. “Judge Scherer acknowledged that her conduct during and immediately after the Cruz trial at times fell short of the high standards of conduct expected of Florida judges, and she admitted that her treatment of members of the defense team was at times not patient, dignified, or courteous.”

Before being appointed as a judge in 2013, Scherer was a prosecutor in Broward, where she worked in the Career Criminal Unit handling cases of violent habitual offenders. She, as a judge and prosecutor, has handled more than 100 jury trials. Scherer earned her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law.

“There’s no more impactful way to celebrate our firm’s 50th anniversary than to welcome two more of my children into leadership positions to continue our legacy as trial lawyers,” William R. Scherer said in a statement. “Words cannot express my excitement and pride about this new chapter.”