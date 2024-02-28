Judge Who Reversed Rape Conviction Removed From Bench

Cameron Vaughan expected to see the teenager convicted of raping her sent to prison. However, she was horrified when Judge Robert Adrian quashed the guilty verdict and set him free. The 18-year-old suspect, Drew Clinton, was found guilty of rape by the judge. However, the judge later announced that he was reversing the verdict and found the accused rapist not guilty. After a public outcry, he was removed from the bench. Inside Edition’s Ann Mercogliano has more.

