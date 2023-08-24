Judge reverses previous ruling regarding DNA evidence in Allison Feldman murder case
The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that a key piece of DNA evidence in Allison Feldman's murder case can be used, reversing a previous ruling.
The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that a key piece of DNA evidence in Allison Feldman's murder case can be used, reversing a previous ruling.
Feldman wed the model in 2016. In a statement, the actor says they've "grown apart" as he announces they are separating amid her health issues.
Aaron Judge helped lift the Yankees to a 9-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.
When asked about the issue of abortion at Wednesday’s first Republican presidential debate, the candidates – seven men and one woman – touted their “pro-life” stances, but it was apparent that one thing was clear: none of them had a consistent message on the reproductive rights issue.
Alienware is set to release a new version of its first 500Hz monitor for folks who have AMD graphics cards. The 24.5-inch display will cost $650 and it goes on sale next month.
The Yankees' longtime general manager admitted the obvious Wednesday.
The Republican candidates come out swinging against the Biden administration.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami advance to U.S. Open Cup final with a chance to win yet another trophy.
The former New Jersey governor landed a punch on the tech entrepreneur as they fought for the spotlight Wednesday in Wisconsin.
In a pre-taped interview designed to preempt the first Republican presidential primary debate, fired former Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave former President Donald Trump a platform to express himself without being challenged.
Shannon is one of 11 Iowa student-athletes facing NCAA discipline in an ongoing gambling scandal. The university so far has declined to identify the other 10.
Neurowyzr wants to help more people get brain healthcare through tools like its online Digital Brain Function Screen (DBFS). The startup, which has offices in Singapore and India, announced today it has raised $2.1 million in seed funding. The oversubscribed round was led by Jungle Ventures and Peak XV’s (formerly Sequoia India and Southeast Asia) Surge program, with participation from angel investors.
Yes, there's even the coveted Dutch Oven on sale in multiple colors.
The Oscar-winning actress is forking over a pretty penny nearly a decade after the couple broke up. Legal experts explain what happened and why it's so uncommon.
The shared gold medal is a first in the history of the World Athletics Championships.
The new COVID variant Pirola may be even more capable of infecting people who already had COVID or have been vaccinated.
Nvidia's second-quarter earnings, which were reported Wednesday after markets closed, prove there is money to be made — and lots of it — selling the picks and shovels of the generative AI boom. Nvidia has become the main supplier of the generative AI industry. The company's A100 and H100 AI chips are used to build and run AI applications, notably OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Former New York Mayor turned Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani turned himself in for arrest and processing at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Wednesday for his alleged role in the plot to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Content moderators suing Meta and its former content review partner in Africa, Sama, for alleged unlawful dismissal, have agreed to settle the case out of court. The 184 moderators have agreed to mediation five months after they filed the suit, a turn of events that is likely to end one of the most prolific cases that Meta has faced on the continent. This comes after Kenya’s employment and labor relations court asked the parties, during the last directions hearing, to consider settling the matter out of court.
Ohtani's return to the mound lasted five batters.
The two founders behind Tornado Cash, a Russian cryptocurrency mixing service, have been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, according to a statement on Wednesday. Roman Storm and Roman Semenov were officially charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit sanctions violations and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to a newly unsealed indictment. Storm was arrested in Washington on Wednesday but Semenov still remains at large, the SDNY stated.