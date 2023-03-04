Judge to review bond for Lima teen charged with murder

Mar. 3—LIMA — A judge will review the bond set for a Lima teen charged with murder.

Takal Austin, 18, is charged with aggravated murder and two counts of murder. All charges have firearm specifications and one has a criminal gang activity specification. His bond is currently set at $1 million.

Austin was arrested Jan. 9 in connection with the Dec. 29 shooting death of Lima resident Kobe Bryant.

A statement from the Lima Police Department said officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. on the night of the shooting to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street. Upon arrival, they found Bryant, 22, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St. suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin's lawyer, Jim Owen, said at a Friday hearing that Austin is young and does not have an extensive criminal history, so he should not have such a high bond. He said if the teen posts bail, he will comply with house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Owen said Bryant lured Austin out of his home, and the victim had a gun.

Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell said based on a video of the incident, she does not believe Bryant had a gun, and it appeared that Austin lured the victim to him rather than the other way around.

She said the bond is appropriate for the charges, as Austin is a risk to the community, especially with there being multiple witnesses to the shooting.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed said he will review the video over the weekend and issue a written ruling on the motion for bond reduction.